Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Memorial service 11:00 AM Grafton Baptist Church 11 Owens Road Grafton , NY Obituary

Astrid M. O'Dell, 91, of Grafton, NY, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Rindge, NH, on Monday, August 5, 2019 after a brief illness.



She was born on May 19, 1928 in Dobbs Ferry, NY, daughter of the late Erik and Gertrude (Einarsson) Ring.



Astrid was a devoted wife of her husband, the late Pastor William O'Dell. She served as a loving pastor's wife for 60 years at the Grafton Baptist Church in NY.



She served her Lord, church members, and friends by her many thoughtful deeds and was very loved by all. (Her passion was sorting clothes and toys for anyone who would benefit from them). Astrid enjoyed her flowers in the summer, and enjoyed baking for the sick and shut-ins.



She spent her last five years living with her daughter, Debbie, in New Hampshire.



Astrid is survived by her 2 daughters, Deborah (O'Dell) French and her husband Dave of Rindge, NH and Ingrid (O'Dell) Baudy and her husband John of Grafton, NY; and her son, David William O'Dell and his wife Kathy of Marshfield, Missouri; her sister, Jean Laier of East Nassau, NY; her 9 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces nephews and friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, her brother, Sture Einarsson also died earlier.



At her request there will be no calling hours



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grafton Baptist Church, 11 Owens Road, Grafton, NY 12082. Burial will be at the convenience of her family.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Grafton Baptist Church, PO Box 26, Grafton, NY 12082.



To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Astrid's family please visit her memorial page at

