- Barbara Bennett, 85, of Owl's Head Maine, passed away in the afternoon of April 29th 2019, while resting. She spent the afternoon baking lemon squares and flourless peanut butter cookies to share with her recently discovered sister and family the following day.



Barbara was adopted by the late Ed and Addie French, living in Bennington, NH in 1933. Barbara graduated Peterborough High School in 1951. While in school she enjoyed performing in school theater productions and choirs. Barbara and her husband, Norman were married in 1953 and started their family in 1954. They raised four children, all in the Peterborough area. She was involved in multiple local church organizations, teaching Sunday school and often volunteering. She was a leader of the local Girl Scout troup in the late 70's and early 80's. Barbara worked in Hospice care and managed the school lunch program in the Conval School District.



She had a love of learning that she eagerly shared with us. We spent many hours talking about books we were reading, debating just about anything, and even more hours wandering book stores. She craved and appreciated good conversation and spending time with her family, but was equally comfortable being alone, enjoying silence. She kept the birds and the squirrels very well fed (lately with a new organic mix) and enjoyed gazing out over the ocean (or fog) and the sun (whenever it came out on the coast of Maine).



She kept in touch with high school friends through email and letters. She shared short stories with an online writing group. She never lost her thirst for knowledge and always kept an open mind. She held strong opinions but never forced them on anyone. Her father, Ed, had always taught her to "live and let live". She was immensely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and beyond generous with her time and love. Also generous with her tongue-in-cheek humor.



In her last few years her curiosity led her to do extensive research on



Barbara is survived by her husband, Norman Bennett, 90. Her younger brother, John French, passed away in August 2013. Barbara and Norman's four children, Lynn Williams, of Owl's Head, ME., son, Richard Bennett of Pittsburgh, PA., daughter Teresa Crowe and her husband Rick Crowe of Peterborough, NH., and daughter Annette Mather and husband Paul Mather of South Thomaston, ME. Grandchildren Pam Bryer and her husband Zac Cornish of Rockland, ME and their three children. Grandchildren Jacob Lyons, Erin Lyons, Elizabeth Lyons, Reuben Lyons, Annie Morozko, Alexandria Lyons, Cyrus Lyons, Bennett Mather, and Samuel Mather. Also survived by recently found sister Helen McKendry of Manchester, ME and brother Alan Whittemore of CA. As well as many more great grandchildren, family and friends.



A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be announced soon.

