Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara B. Day and Richard A. (Dick) Day. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- Barbara B. Day of Leonardtown, MD, died at St Mary's Hospital, Leonardtown, Maryland, November 25, 2015 following a brief illness, with her loving husband of 69 years, Richard A. Day, Jr. at her side. Barbara was born in Anderson, Indiana on January 21, 1925 to Elizabeth (Myers) and Walter Bingham. Barbara was an avid gardener, had served as a docent at London Town Historic Gardens in Edgewater, MD and was a life member of the Severna Park Garden Club. She and Richard established Heritage Engines and collected and exhibited their antique marine engines at shows throughout the country, putting many miles on their travel trailer. She served as a registrar at the Tuckahoe Steam and Gas show in Easton MD for more than 30 years. She and Dick spent summers on their boat, DayDreamer that they built from a kit on the property of their good friends Bill and Martha West on the Magothy River. Barbara was a kind, generous and loving mother who never had an unkind word and who always wanted to bring out the best in others.



Richard (Dick) A. Day, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD died July 9, 2019 after a long and productive life. Dick was born 2/21/1924 to Richard A. and Eva W. Day in RI. He served in the US Army Signal Corps in WWII in North Africa, Italy and the Philippines. After a brief stint running a family laundry business in Peterborough NH, he joined RCA as a technical representative to the USAF in the UK where he lived with his family for 7 years. In 1957 he joined NSA and was among the first families to live in Fairwinds, Severna Park Md. In 1984 he and Barbara moved to Leonardtown MD where he renovated his home and expanded his antique marine engine collection, a lifelong interest. Dick was a 2009 inductee into the Cryptologic Center Hall of Fame. Dick believed in the value of history and learning from the past; for every current event, he was quick to recall details of previous actions leading up to such events. Dick was always ready to lend a hand or lend a tool. Except for the tragic loss of his two precious sons and then his beloved wife, he lived a happy, adventurous life and made friends wherever he went.



Barbara and Dick were both graduates of Peterborough High School and married in the Unitarian Church August 24, 1946 by Dick's father, Rev. Richard Allen Day, Sr. They were the loving parents to the late Richard A, III, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Maryland, Charles County (Valerie Cease) and the late Jonathan (Margaret Broyles, formerly of Peterborough) and survived by daughter Betsy Piner (Charlie) of Tabernacle NJ, grandchildren Gillian Piner (Michael Cuff) of Austin, TX, Richard A. Day, IV (Donna Miller) of LA Plata, MD, Marcella Day (Pittsburgh) and great-grandchildren, Audrey & Savannah Day & Dorian Cuff. Dick is also survived by his brother Tom of Jeffersonville, VT and was sadly predeceased recently by his cousins and long-time pals, John and Robert Merriam, both of RI. A celebration of their Barbara and Dick's lives will be held at the family home on Saturday October 12, 2019.



The family extends their gratitude to the staff of St Mary's Nursing Center and Home Helpers (Great Mills, MD), the Calvert Marine Museum, Dr. Terence Bertele, the Moseley Family, Tony, Ella, Anita, Ernie and Jim and the many friends in their circle of antique engine collectors.



Donations in Barbara & Richard's memories may be made to:



Calvert County Marine Museum, PO Box 97, 14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688;



St. Mary's Nursing Center Foundation, Inc., PO Box 904, Leonardtown, MD 20650



Or to an animal rescue group of the donor's choice.





- Barbara B. Day of Leonardtown, MD, died at St Mary's Hospital, Leonardtown, Maryland, November 25, 2015 following a brief illness, with her loving husband of 69 years, Richard A. Day, Jr. at her side. Barbara was born in Anderson, Indiana on January 21, 1925 to Elizabeth (Myers) and Walter Bingham. Barbara was an avid gardener, had served as a docent at London Town Historic Gardens in Edgewater, MD and was a life member of the Severna Park Garden Club. She and Richard established Heritage Engines and collected and exhibited their antique marine engines at shows throughout the country, putting many miles on their travel trailer. She served as a registrar at the Tuckahoe Steam and Gas show in Easton MD for more than 30 years. She and Dick spent summers on their boat, DayDreamer that they built from a kit on the property of their good friends Bill and Martha West on the Magothy River. Barbara was a kind, generous and loving mother who never had an unkind word and who always wanted to bring out the best in others.Richard (Dick) A. Day, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD died July 9, 2019 after a long and productive life. Dick was born 2/21/1924 to Richard A. and Eva W. Day in RI. He served in the US Army Signal Corps in WWII in North Africa, Italy and the Philippines. After a brief stint running a family laundry business in Peterborough NH, he joined RCA as a technical representative to the USAF in the UK where he lived with his family for 7 years. In 1957 he joined NSA and was among the first families to live in Fairwinds, Severna Park Md. In 1984 he and Barbara moved to Leonardtown MD where he renovated his home and expanded his antique marine engine collection, a lifelong interest. Dick was a 2009 inductee into the Cryptologic Center Hall of Fame. Dick believed in the value of history and learning from the past; for every current event, he was quick to recall details of previous actions leading up to such events. Dick was always ready to lend a hand or lend a tool. Except for the tragic loss of his two precious sons and then his beloved wife, he lived a happy, adventurous life and made friends wherever he went.Barbara and Dick were both graduates of Peterborough High School and married in the Unitarian Church August 24, 1946 by Dick's father, Rev. Richard Allen Day, Sr. They were the loving parents to the late Richard A, III, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Maryland, Charles County (Valerie Cease) and the late Jonathan (Margaret Broyles, formerly of Peterborough) and survived by daughter Betsy Piner (Charlie) of Tabernacle NJ, grandchildren Gillian Piner (Michael Cuff) of Austin, TX, Richard A. Day, IV (Donna Miller) of LA Plata, MD, Marcella Day (Pittsburgh) and great-grandchildren, Audrey & Savannah Day & Dorian Cuff. Dick is also survived by his brother Tom of Jeffersonville, VT and was sadly predeceased recently by his cousins and long-time pals, John and Robert Merriam, both of RI. A celebration of their Barbara and Dick's lives will be held at the family home on Saturday October 12, 2019.The family extends their gratitude to the staff of St Mary's Nursing Center and Home Helpers (Great Mills, MD), the Calvert Marine Museum, Dr. Terence Bertele, the Moseley Family, Tony, Ella, Anita, Ernie and Jim and the many friends in their circle of antique engine collectors.Donations in Barbara & Richard's memories may be made to:Calvert County Marine Museum, PO Box 97, 14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688;St. Mary's Nursing Center Foundation, Inc., PO Box 904, Leonardtown, MD 20650Or to an animal rescue group of the donor's choice. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close