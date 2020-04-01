Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jane Meinsma, 60, of Jaffrey, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. She died peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded with love by her husband and two children.



She was born on August 10, 1959, in Ellsworth, Maine, to Walter T. and Bertrice A. (Rand) Smith Sr. She grew up in Southbridge, MA, and moved to Jaffrey after her marriage to John L. Meinsma in March 1980.



Barbara had been a beloved member of Jaffrey Bible church for the past 40 years, serving as a long time Deaconess, in addition to working as the church bookkeeper and secretary for the last 10 years.



Gifted with a servant's heart, Barbara always placed the needs of others first. Her creativity could be seen in the decor of the church, from Christmas candles in the windows, beautiful table settings for women's luncheons, and creating functional spaces. She was an avid gardener and had passion for natural living, herbal medicine and aromatherapy.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years: John L. Meinsma of Jaffrey; her daughter and son in law: Sarah and Jeff Quinn of Groton, CT; her son: Christopher Meinsma of Jaffrey; her brothers: Walter T. Smith Jr. and his wife Kris of Fernwood, ID, Peter Smith and his wife Terri of Eastford, CT, Paul Smith and his wife Nancy of Ballouville, CT; a sister: Elizabeth LaPlante of Charlton, MA; two grandchildren: Aria Quinn and Cameron Quinn of CT; her mother: Bertrice A. Smith of Southbridge, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father: Walter T. Smith.



In keeping with the family's request, there will be no Public Calling Hours. A private graveside service will be held in the Cutter Cemetery Extension. A public memorial will be held at a later date at Jaffrey Bible Church, to celebrate the life of Barbara J. Meinsma.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, to help defray funeral expenses, may be made in Barbara's name to Jaffrey Bible Church ( www.jaffreybible.org/give ), P.O. Box 505, 133 Turnpike Rd, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Good Neighbor Fund, PO Box 486, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share memories, photos or condolences with Barbara's family, please visit her permanent online at

Barbara Jane Meinsma, 60, of Jaffrey, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. She died peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded with love by her husband and two children.She was born on August 10, 1959, in Ellsworth, Maine, to Walter T. and Bertrice A. (Rand) Smith Sr. She grew up in Southbridge, MA, and moved to Jaffrey after her marriage to John L. Meinsma in March 1980.Barbara had been a beloved member of Jaffrey Bible church for the past 40 years, serving as a long time Deaconess, in addition to working as the church bookkeeper and secretary for the last 10 years.Gifted with a servant's heart, Barbara always placed the needs of others first. Her creativity could be seen in the decor of the church, from Christmas candles in the windows, beautiful table settings for women's luncheons, and creating functional spaces. She was an avid gardener and had passion for natural living, herbal medicine and aromatherapy.She is survived by her husband of 40 years: John L. Meinsma of Jaffrey; her daughter and son in law: Sarah and Jeff Quinn of Groton, CT; her son: Christopher Meinsma of Jaffrey; her brothers: Walter T. Smith Jr. and his wife Kris of Fernwood, ID, Peter Smith and his wife Terri of Eastford, CT, Paul Smith and his wife Nancy of Ballouville, CT; a sister: Elizabeth LaPlante of Charlton, MA; two grandchildren: Aria Quinn and Cameron Quinn of CT; her mother: Bertrice A. Smith of Southbridge, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father: Walter T. Smith.In keeping with the family's request, there will be no Public Calling Hours. A private graveside service will be held in the Cutter Cemetery Extension. A public memorial will be held at a later date at Jaffrey Bible Church, to celebrate the life of Barbara J. Meinsma.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, to help defray funeral expenses, may be made in Barbara's name to Jaffrey Bible Church ( www.jaffreybible.org/give ), P.O. Box 505, 133 Turnpike Rd, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Good Neighbor Fund, PO Box 486, Jaffrey, NH 03452.To share memories, photos or condolences with Barbara's family, please visit her permanent online at www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close