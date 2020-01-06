Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Ernest Cass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reverend Dr. Barry Ernest Cass, 67, of Ellington, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Born in Peterborough, NH, Barry lived in New Hampshire until 1989. While earning his undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire, Barry served as the interim minister in Deerfield, NH. He earned a Masters in Divinity at Andover Newton Theological School, graduating in 1979. Barry was ordained at the United Church of Penacook on May 4, 1980, serving as Pastor there for 13 years. He then moved to Somers, CT and became the Pastor at the Somers Congregational Church, eventually earning a Doctorate in Ministry at the Hartford Seminary in 1996. He recently retired in May of 2018 after 28 1/2 years serving the community, one of the longest tenures in the church's history. Barry faced one of his greatest challenges and achievements following the day the church burned to the ground on New Year's Day 2012. He united the congregation and the community in a time of sadness and need, and together, was able to rebuild the Somers Congregational Church gathering support from all over the world. He was "the rock" the congregation needed throughout the process and the Somers community will never forget his unwavering faith and comforting presence. He had an extraordinary sense of humor and was able to make all feel welcome and beloved by God.



Outside of his religious duties, Barry enjoyed working with Students Against Destructive Decisions and Somers Comes Together, was an avid photography buff, and enjoyed genealogy. Family was deeply important to Barry, he dedicated his retirement life to his grandchildren, never missed his Saturday night phone call with his mother, and was the life of family gatherings. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Barry is survived by two sons, Tyler Cass and his wife Suzanne of Enfield, Noah Cass and his wife Stacey of Somers, his mother, Natalie (Weston) Cass of Hancock, NH, two brothers, Michael Cass of Peterborough, NH, Neal Cass and his wife Alexandra Heatley of Hancock, NH, a sister, Cheryl Jessie and her husband Bob of Bennington, NH, five grandchildren, Weston, Sawyer, Theodore, Brody and Vera Cass. He also is survived by his former wife, Deborah Cass of Enfield and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Ernest Cass, and a grandson Chase Cass.



Visitation hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Somers Congregational Church, 599 Main St., Somers. Burial will be held at the church memorial garden at a later date. Donations in Barry's memory may be made to Somers Congregational Church, PO Box 295, Somers, CT 06071, or to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 6600 SW 92nd Ave., Suite 300, Portland, OR 97223-7195. To leave online condolences, please visit

