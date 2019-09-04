Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Cathedral of the Pines 10 Hale Hill Rd Rindge , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barton Dean Goodeve, 69, tax specialist, Deerfield boy, lapsed Dune Buggy hippie, metal sculptor, auto mechanic ("this is where I learned to think"), expert skier (passed down at an early age from his father), volunteer firefighter, EMT, Fire Warden, and frustrated sailor ("having never been able to do it enough"), passed away at his home in Sharon, New Hampshire on Friday August 23rd. surrounded by his immediate family and beloved cat "Maybe." The cause was esophageal cancer.



Born on November 25, 1949 at Grace New Haven Hospital to Roger Grant Goodeve and Lucy Dean Goodeve of Middlebury Connecticut, he was the great, great nephew of President Ulysses S. Grant and the great, great grandson of Colonel William T. Nichols (1829-1882) -Vermont State legislator, Commander of the 14th Vermont Infantry (who led his regiment in defeating Pickett's Charge at Gettsyburg), survivor of the shipwreck SS Republic, and founder of Maywood, Illinois.



Bart was a graduate of the McTernan School, Waterbury, Connecticut, Deerfield Academy, and attended Boston University School of Public Communication. In 1978 he joined General Business Services (GBS), a national firm specializing in tax and business counseling. He was admitted to practice before the Internal Revenue Service in 1983 and left GBS to practice independently as a tax specialist, financial adviser, and private accountant. In 2001 he founded Goodeve and Co. LLC with Nancy Luby, EA.



A passionate supporter of the ACLU and various elephant sanctuaries, Bart believed in public service. He was a selectman for the town of Sharon, ski patrolman at Temple Mountain, Trustee of Pine Hill Waldorf School, board Treasurer of the Sharon Arts Center, member of the ConVal School board, and served on the Board of Directors of the Peterborough Players.



He is survived by Nancy Luby, his life partner and soul mate of over 30 years, her children Christine and Scott Luby; his first wife and mother of his children, Lesley Arnold; daughters Piper Goodeve-Vaughan and husband Gabriel of Brooklyn, New York; Anne (Gilly) Griffin and husband Bill of Williamsburg, Massachusetts; grandchildren Hattie Jane and Walter Ulysses Griffin; his brother Grant MacKenzie Goodeve and wife Debbie of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his sister Thyrza Nichols Goodeve of Brooklyn Heights and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Memorial Visiting Hours will take place on September 10, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St, Peterborough, New Hampshire. A Memorial Service will be held on September 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Rd, Rindge, New Hampshire.



In lieu of flowers Bart asked that people please donate to the ACLU or Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Manchester, New Hampshire, 03102



Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 5, 2019

