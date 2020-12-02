Benjamin L. Maack, age 60, was called to his eternal home with the Lord, on November 24, 2020, with his loving family by his side after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Keene, NH, on June 16, 1960, to the late Harry A. Maack and Audrey J. (Britton) Contes.
Ben grew up in Jaffrey, NH and attended Conant High School where he met his high school sweetheart Laurel A. Beckmann. They married on September 10, 1983 and together raised their eight children in Rindge, NH.
He had a love for all sports and had fun making everything into a competition. His passion was coaching youth sports for many years and being every athlete's biggest fan. He always found the right words to inspire and finished every speech with, "the sky is the limit." He made a great impact on many lives as they did on his.
He was a man of great faith and has led many in their Christian walk. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and reminiscing about childhood stories with his family.
Ben had a lifelong career managing concrete projects throughout New England, South Carolina and North Dakota.
He is Survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Laurel A. Maack; his six daughters, Heidi (Matthew) Thoin, Audra (Andre) Baerga, Chanelle ( Mark) Jones, Brittany (Shane) Salmen, Jordan (Merle) West and Olivia Maack; his two sons, Isaiah Maack and Israel Maack; 23 grandchildren; his mother Audrey Contes; his sisters Diana Gauthier, Susan Maack, Mary Maack and Sara Maack; his brother, Brett Starcher; many nieces and nephews.
A private service was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA. Arrangements under the direction of the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, Pepperell MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
