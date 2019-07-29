Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice T. 'Bunny' Gallagher Booth Donovan, 95, died peacefully in her sleep on July 27, 2019 at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough, NH.



Mrs. Donovan was born on April 21, 1924 in Chelmsford, MA. After the death of her mother, she was chosen by Frank and Nelly Booth to be a part of their family and they held a special place in her heart and her life. She had graduated from Carlisle Elementary School and Concord (MA) High School. Bunny, as she was known by her friends, enjoyed time spent with family and friends and loved gardening, reading, sewing and knitting. Baking was another specialty and she was well known for her hermits and chocolate cake



Bunny was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, as well as her husband, Lawrence E. Donovan, by her daughter, Virginia Lapham and by her great-grandson, Carson Davis.



Bunny is survived by her daughters, Anne Reiter of South Carolina, Katherine Rogalski and Betsy Donovan of Marlborough, NH, Sandra May of Boynton Beach, FL, Donna Morrison of Westwood, MA, Barbara Bullard of Woodsville, NH and Mary Cornelia of Conyers, GA; her sons, Lawrence of Tennessee Robert 'Chip' of Holliston, MA, Glenn of Jaffrey, NH and Dana of Fuquay-Varina, NC. In addition to her 12 children, she was blessed by 27 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.



Bunny was a woman of faith and participated in church organizations for many years. For that reason, flowers are accepted, but in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hampshire Catholic Charities, PO Box 686, Manchester, NH 03105-0686, or to Saint Patrick Church Outreach Program, 87 Main Street Jaffrey, NH 03452



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Bunny's family please visit her online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com

