Bessie "Betty" Bishop Myhaver passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 26, 2019.



Bessie was born in Waltham, Massachusetts on November 20, 1933 to Lillian Schafer and Harold Bishop. Bessie eventually settled in Hancock in 1951 and worked at New Hampshire Ball Bearing. In 1952, Bessie would meet the love of her life, Leonard "Lenny" Myhaver, a solider on leave from the United States Air Force (USAF). They were married later that year.



For the next 22 years, the USAF would take Bessie and Lenny and their two children to Maine, Tennessee, New Mexico, Germany, California and Massachusetts. Amidst all the moves, homes and Lenny's deployments, Bessie always made sure her family was cared for and loved.



After Lenny's retirement from the USAF, they made their home in Dublin, Harrisville, and finally Peterborough. Her biggest joy was spending time with family, especially her three granddaughters. Memories shared with her family include swimming, skiing and boating on Lake Skatutakee; spending time with her and Lenny; outdoor BBQs; RV trips to places like Maine and Florida; and Red Sox and Patriot games. Bessie will be remembered as someone who always offered unconditional love and comfort to those she knew and loved. She was predeceased by Lenny in May of 2017 after nearly 65 years of marriage.



Bessie is survived by her son Glenn Myhaver of Peterborough and his daughters, Stephanie Eaton and Danielle Clough, both of Bennington, NH; her daughter Bonnie Myhaver and her partner Bob Merchant of Keene, NH and her daughter Amanda O'Rourke of St. Johnsbury VT; sister Deborah Schafer and nephew Jesse Blouin, both of Chuluota, FL; and many other extended family including three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be in the Spring of 2020. Friends and family will be notified when more information becomes available.



