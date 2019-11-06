Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betsy R. Wilder. View Sign Service Information Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel 44 Maple Ave Keene , NH 03431 (603)-357-2980 Send Flowers Obituary

Betsy R. (Wheelock) Wilder, 80, a long-time resident of Keene and formerly of Hancock died on Monday, October 28, 2019. She passed unexpectedly in the comfort of her home.



Betsy was born the daughter of the late Eleanor O. (Martin) and Harold F. Wheelock on January 17, 1939 in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School class of 1957. Later in life she went back to school earning a Bachelor's of Science in Social Work from New Hampshire College, class of 1984.



She was formerly married to David Wilder of Peterborough.



Betsy was employed by the Department of Children and Youth Families for the State of New Hampshire in Keene as an investigator and supervisor. She worked with children and families for twenty-three years before retiring in 2004. After retirement she was appointed to the Executive Council to serve on the Division of Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board to the Governor of NH. She served from 2004 to 2008.



She enjoyed various forms of art. Time was spent painting and she was always up for a Sunday drive. Betsy was very giving of her time and was charitable to various organizations. She belonged to the Lions Club of Keene and volunteered with social workers at the Keene Community Kitchen. She was a devoted advocate and supporter of children and families.



Betsy survived a serious car accident in September of 2017. After many weeks in intensive care she transferred to Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester where she resided until February of 2019. Through her own hard work and determination and with the help and support of family, friends, and the staff at Applewood, Betsy was able to regain the ability to live on her own. She developed strong relationships with her caregivers from Applewood and counts many among her friends.



Ms. Wilder is survived by her four children; Jeffrey S. Wilder and his wife, Ruth of Hancock, Mark A. Wilder and his wife, Kristie of Swanzey, Kristin L. Hicks and her husband, Jim of Keene and Kate L. Gemma and her husband, Leo of Keene. Betsy's sister, Nancy Lamoureaux and her husband, Leonard of Swanzey. Eleven grandchildren; Hannah Burfoot, Olivia Wilder, Isabel Wilder, Christopher Wilder, Lyndsey Emmons, Allison Wheelock, Hunter Hicks, Keiffer Hicks, Torin Hicks, Harrison Hicks, Rowan Gemma and Claire Gemma, a great-granddaughter, Luna Burfoot, In addition, she is survived by; a niece, nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.



Calling hours were held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 to 7pm. with a celebration of life service that followed at 7pm. all in the funeral chapel. Burial will take place later in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Betsy R. Wilder to: MAFPA - Monadnock Area Foster Parent Association, P.O. Box 693 West Swanzey, NH. 03469. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431.

Betsy R. (Wheelock) Wilder, 80, a long-time resident of Keene and formerly of Hancock died on Monday, October 28, 2019. She passed unexpectedly in the comfort of her home.Betsy was born the daughter of the late Eleanor O. (Martin) and Harold F. Wheelock on January 17, 1939 in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School class of 1957. Later in life she went back to school earning a Bachelor's of Science in Social Work from New Hampshire College, class of 1984.She was formerly married to David Wilder of Peterborough.Betsy was employed by the Department of Children and Youth Families for the State of New Hampshire in Keene as an investigator and supervisor. She worked with children and families for twenty-three years before retiring in 2004. After retirement she was appointed to the Executive Council to serve on the Division of Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board to the Governor of NH. She served from 2004 to 2008.She enjoyed various forms of art. Time was spent painting and she was always up for a Sunday drive. Betsy was very giving of her time and was charitable to various organizations. She belonged to the Lions Club of Keene and volunteered with social workers at the Keene Community Kitchen. She was a devoted advocate and supporter of children and families.Betsy survived a serious car accident in September of 2017. After many weeks in intensive care she transferred to Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester where she resided until February of 2019. Through her own hard work and determination and with the help and support of family, friends, and the staff at Applewood, Betsy was able to regain the ability to live on her own. She developed strong relationships with her caregivers from Applewood and counts many among her friends.Ms. Wilder is survived by her four children; Jeffrey S. Wilder and his wife, Ruth of Hancock, Mark A. Wilder and his wife, Kristie of Swanzey, Kristin L. Hicks and her husband, Jim of Keene and Kate L. Gemma and her husband, Leo of Keene. Betsy's sister, Nancy Lamoureaux and her husband, Leonard of Swanzey. Eleven grandchildren; Hannah Burfoot, Olivia Wilder, Isabel Wilder, Christopher Wilder, Lyndsey Emmons, Allison Wheelock, Hunter Hicks, Keiffer Hicks, Torin Hicks, Harrison Hicks, Rowan Gemma and Claire Gemma, a great-granddaughter, Luna Burfoot, In addition, she is survived by; a niece, nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.Calling hours were held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 to 7pm. with a celebration of life service that followed at 7pm. all in the funeral chapel. Burial will take place later in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Betsy R. Wilder to: MAFPA - Monadnock Area Foster Parent Association, P.O. Box 693 West Swanzey, NH. 03469. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close