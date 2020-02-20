Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Bourgeault. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty J. (McCormick) Bourgeault, 88, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Monadnock Hospital in Peterborough, NH. She was born on December 12, 1931 in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of the late Robert and Almora (Shanks) McCormick.



She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Bourgeault. They were married on October 28, 1950 in Tewksbury, MA.



Betty was a graduate of Middlebury Union High School. She was formerly employed at Daffodil's Flowers and Gifts and also worked for herself as Betty Bourgeault Painting and Wallpapering.



In her younger years she was a trumpet player in the High School Band and Orchestra, a basketball player, and a cheerleader. Above all else she enjoyed spending free time with her family.



Along with her husband and parents she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brittany Roche.



She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph Bourgeault and wife Elaine, and Bruce Bourgeault and wife Helen; five daughters and four sons-in-law, Jacqueline Straub and husband Edward, Brenda Nickerson and husband Dean, Donna Roche and husband Thomas, Betsy Canavan and husband Michael, and Cindy Bourgeault; fifteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: Memorial visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street in Nashua on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:00am. A memorial service will immediately follow visitation, 10:00am, at the Funeral Home. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Those who wish to make a memorial donation in Betty's name are asked to consider The Brittany Roche Foundation, 11 Bryers Lane, Antrim, NH 03440.

