Betty Jean Wiik passed peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a courageous 20 year battle with cancer. She was born on October 14, 1943, to Eino M. and Evelyn (Wheeler) Wiik, in Fitchburg, MA.







Betty was raised in Townsend, MA, as well as Brookline, NH and New Ipswich, NH. As an adult, Betty lived in Peterborough, NH and lastly at Antrim Village, Antrim, NH, where she made many new friends. A very devoted parishioner, Betty served as Sunday School Superintendent, for 15 years, at Our Redeemer Chapel in New Ipswich. She also served in other church offices throughout the years.



Betty Jean worked at various factory jobs during her career. Her two longest were 10 years at the former Tricnit in New Ipswich NH, and 27 years at NEBS in Peterborough, NH. After retirement, she worked several part time jobs. Betty spent her final year at Pheasantwood Nursing Facility in Peterborough NH, where she received care by a staff who truly came to love her.



During her lengthy battle with cancer, Betty Jean was exceptionally cared for by Dr. Steven Larmen and his caring, compassionate staff at the Oncology unit at MCH. Her final days were spent at MCH in Hospice in a peaceful environment with family by her side. Betty Jean was a kind person, always thinking of others even when her own life was difficult. Her time spent at Pheasantwood would find her advocating for other's needs often before her own. She was a supporter of the Monadnock Humane Society owning her own cats and dogs over the years, they were always a great comfort to her.



Betty Jean is survived by and will be greatly missed by many cousins and friends.



In lieu of flowers doantions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Rd., Swanzey, NH 03446 or .



Calling hours will be held at Our Reedemer Chapel in New Ipswich, NH at 10:00 AM immediately followed by a church service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9th.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH.

