Billie Bergholm passed away on February 20, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Beatrice and John Stuart and is survived by her son, Sam Bergholm; her sister, Betty Thoma; her brother-in-law, Jim Thoma; her niece, Karie Thoma; and nephew, John Thoma. Billie retired in 2015 and had previously been employed by Four Winds Community in Temple, NH and prior to that, spent many years as an administrative assistant at Temple Elementary School in Temple, NH and a server at The Birchwood Inn in Temple, NH. Billie moved to Starksboro in July of 2016 and lived with her lifelong friend, Linda Paskiewicz, for the remainder of her life. Billie will always be remembered for her smile, laughter, generosity and kindness to all. She loved animals and volunteered for a period of time helping to rescue mistreated dogs from Puerto Rico and find homes for them in the U.S. She took an interest in everyone she met and would often start conversations with strangers, most often discovering that we are all bound together in some way and have more similarities with each other than differences. Billie touched so many lives and will be missed.



There will be a celebration of Billie's life in Starksboro on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with the time and place to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to one of her favorite organizations: Homeward Bound Animal Welfare, 236 Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT 05753.

Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 12, 2020

