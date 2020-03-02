Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lee LaPointe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Lee LaPointe, 49, left her physical body on February 20, 2020 in Ludlow, Vermont by a health related accident.



Bonnie was born in Framingham, Mass. and grew up in Mason and Antrim, N.H., and graduated in 1989 from ConVal High School. She married David Skerry in 1990 and had two beautiful children, Molly and Devon, who were the light of her life. While raising her young children, Bonnie dedicated her life to serving others by becoming a volunteer certified firefighter and E.M.T. with the Town of Hancock. Bonnie then connected with her long-time partner, Wayne Wagner.



She helped mentally disabled people live higher quality of lives through Monadnock Worksource, teaching them how to successfully learn life skills such as meal planning, grocery shopping, and riding the bus.



In 2016, it was discovered that Bonnie had a tumor at the base of her skull. After surgery, she worked hard to recover both physically and mentally, and even participated in a triathlon only a few weeks after surgery. Bonnie focused on her well-being by eating healthy, spending time in nature, participating in Kundalini yoga classes and contra dancing.



Searching for a fresh start, Bonnie moved to Windsor, Vermont in 2018.



Bonnie's beauty shown inside and out, and she made an impact on everyone she met. Her words of wisdom, enthusiasm and encouragement will continue to live through those who loved her. Pure joy is the best way to describe Bonnie.



In addition to many brokenhearted friends and family, Bonnie is survived by her mother, Jean LaPointe, from Hillsborough, N.H.; her daughter, Molly Skerry with her partner, Max, from Burlington, Vermont; her son, Devon Skerry with his wife, Kristen, from Lee, N.H.; her brother, Robert LaPointe, from New Boston, N.H.; her nieces Natalie LaPointe and Danielle LaPointe; her aunt Elaine Zanelli. She is predeceased by her grandparents, an aunt, and her father Ronald LaPointe.



Services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1 pm at the Congregational Church in Hancock, New Hampshire.



In Lieu of flowers, her family is hoping to create a Memorial Forest to honor Bonnie's memory and leave a legacy for her family. If you so choose, you can contribute towards a nature sanctuary through



Bonnie will be loved and missed by all.

