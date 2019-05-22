Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 View Map Vigil 11:30 AM Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

- Brenda Jean Boutot, 78, of Rindge died peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, May 20, 2019, after a brief period of failing health.



Brenda was born in Madawaska, Maine on July 14, 1940, the third born daughter of Antoine and Hattie (Clavette) Boucher. Raised and educated in Madawaska, Brenda enjoyed a happy childhood and active teen years. She captained the cheerleading squad at Madawaska High School, studied piano and played trumpet in the school's marching band. She attended high school dances and enjoyed the attentions of a particular dark-eyed, charismatic young man whom she would later marry.



After graduating from high school in 1958, Brenda married Lawrence J. Boutot, the love of her life, on August 8, 1959. Together and spanning the course of 59 years, they made their home and raised a family of five children. Brenda was a loving and devoted mother and managed her home and family with tenderness and excellence. Her heart and commitment for her family has served well as a beautiful example for her children's families.



Brenda worked at Millipore in Jaffrey for over 30 years, retiring as a senior buyer at age 62. She continued on as a consultant until her official retirement two years later.



Brenda has called the Monadnock region her home, having lived in Greenville, Winchendon and Rindge, where she enjoyed sailing on Lake Monomonac and boating with her husband and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Brenda is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Boutot; her son, Kevin Boutot, and her sister, Beverly.



She is survived by her 3 daughters, Debra Howard of Jaffrey, Kathleen Boutot of Milford, Sandra Desmarais and husband Matthew Desmarais of Rindge; her son, Charles Boutot and wife Rebecca Boutot of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her brother, John Boucher; her sister, Charleen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Brenda's life with her family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, (Rte. 202 South) Jaffrey, NH 03452. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor of Saint Patrick Church in Jaffrey, will conduct a Vigil Service at 11:30 and Fouad Faris, Pastor of Jaffrey Bible Church, will lead everyone in a memorial service at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brenda's name to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Brenda's family, please visit her online memorial at

