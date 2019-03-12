Brian R. Carr, 31, resident of Merrimack, NH, died on March 9, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Nashua, NH on May 14, 1987, a son of Michele (Parsons) Cox of Greenville, NH and the late Patrick Robert Carr. Brian made his home in Merrimack for the past 10 years and formerly lived in Peterborough, NH for three years and spent most of his life in Mont Vernon, NH.
He graduated from ConVal High School, Class of 2006. Brian loved being with his great-grandmother, GG, and trips to Blake's Restaurant.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Richard R. Parsons and his paternal grandfather, Robert C. Carr.
Family members include his mother and step-father, Michele A. (Parsons) Cox and Tim Cox of Greenville, NH; a brother and sister-in-law, Jesse P. and Hannah Carr of Rapid City, SD; two stepbrothers, Timothy Cox II of Apex, NC and Garreth R. Cox of Greenville, NH; two stepsisters, Kailah J. Cox of Apex, NC and Amber J. Tynan of Greenville, NH; maternal grandmother, Shirley Parsons of Milford, NH and paternal grandmother, Pauline Carr of Mont Vernon, NH; three aunts and cousins; and his caregivers, Mr. and Mrs. Ebeneezer Mann of Merrimack, NH with whom Brian made his home.
Visiting hours are on Wednesday, March 13th from 5:00-7:00pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Wilton, in the spring. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 14, 2019