Brian R. Higgins, 62, of Antrim, passed away at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester on April 5, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Peterborough on March 11, 1958, the son of Richard and Phyllis (Frazier) Higgins. Predeceased by his wife Janet Higgins.

Brian spent most of his life in Hancock, NH, graduating from ConVal High School in 1977. Brian was an active member in the Hancock Church as a Deacon, and did several activities with the youth group. He also coached Baseball, Basketball, and Soccer for several years in the Hancock/Peterborough area. Brian loved to fish, camp, and had a passion for all sports, but most of all he loved being a Papa. Brian was a big personality, known for his humor, and never ending energy. He was often referred to as the mayor of the granite block in Peterborough where his office was, as he spent more time outside socializing, than working.

Brian is survived by his son Joe Higgins, and wife Gretchen of Troy, NH. Son Josh Higgins and his fiancé Caitlin Divirgilio of Dover, NH. Grandchildren Aidan, Owen, and Hunter. His love and partner Jennifer Sandquist and her children Hannah and Matt and Grandson Kason. His sister Carolyn Robichaud, husband Paul and their children Maureen, Eugene, Lance Cote.

A Celebration of Brian's life is being planned and will happen when restrictions ease to allow for the many people he touched to attend.

To share a memory, or leave the family a message of condolence please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
