Bruce E. Attridge
1946 - 2020
Bruce Edward Attridge, 74, of Manchester, NH died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 6, 2020. Bruce had been diagnosed with leukemia in July, and died from complications of the cancer while being cared for at Brigham & Women's Hospital.

Born in Peterborough, NH on July 15, 1946, he was the son of James "Milton" and Florence Helena (Moore) Attridge. He attended high school in Antrim, NH where he was senior class president of the Class of 1964 and captained the school's basketball team. He earned an associate's degree in biology from Newton Junior College and received his bachelor of science degree in education from Fitchburg State University.

He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Early in his career, he worked as a high school science teacher in Simsbury, CT. He then went on to a 35 year career with BAE Systems (formerly Lockheed Martin) as an engineering assistant.

Bruce was very active in his church community. He served as an usher, Sunday School teacher, and on various committees at First Congregational Church in Manchester. He enjoyed spending summer vacations at the family cottage in York, ME and when younger, worked at his father's Christmas tree farm. Bruce had his pilot's license, loved watching the Celtics, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family. He found passion in being a loving and devoted father and husband. Bruce was compassionate, genuine, caring, and graced each life he touched with gentle kindness. He had a quiet, sincere streak for justice and what was right, and stirred up smiles and laughter with his quick wit, love of life, and humor.

Family members include his beloved wife of 30 years, Renee (Black) Attridge of Manchester; his children, Emelia Attridge of Reading, MA, James Attridge and fiancée Victoria Marcelino of Bradford, MA; his siblings, Lawrence Attridge and his companion, Joanne LeClair of Troy, NH, James "Dale" Attridge of Wolfeboro, NH, Patricia Holder and husband William of Kennebunk, ME; several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester, will be Monday, October 12th from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Manchester or the NH Humane Society.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfunerlahome.com.



Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
