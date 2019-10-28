Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Bryan Michael Cullinane, 25, of Rindge, NH lost his long-time battle with addiction and died as the result of an overdose on Saturday, October 26, 2019.



He was born in Nashua on February 5, 1994, the son of Michael and Susan M (Doucette) Cullinane.



Bryan was a lifelong resident of Rindge and most recently worked for Hakala Foundations. He enjoyed all sports, especially weightlifting, boxing, and playing softball, something he was recently introduced to but excelled at quickly. Other favorite pastimes of his were listening to music, playing with his dog Sammy, and spending time with his girlfriend, friends and family. He had an overwhelming love for his son, Connor. Bryan never did anything less than 100% and brought joy into any room he entered. He will now rest in peace with his childhood best friend, Stephen M. Kottke.



He is survived by his parents: Michael and Susan Cullinane of Rindge; his siblings: Tanya Dysart of Bennington, NH, Nicole Cullinane of Rindge and Tyler Cullinane of Troy; his one true love, his girlfriend: Samantha Blood and their son Connor Cullinane of Jaffrey; his maternal grandparents: Fred and Ellie Doucette of Lunenburg, MA; his paternal grandmother: Margaret Hawksworth of Limerick, ME; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his paternal grandfather: Leonard (Butch) Cullinane.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey, NH, from 4:00 until 6:00pm.



Bryan always wanted to help others, especially those who shared the same struggles.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Bryan's memory to Reality Check



(



To share a memory or offer a condolence to Bryan's family, please visit his permanent online memorial, at (

Bryan Michael Cullinane, 25, of Rindge, NH lost his long-time battle with addiction and died as the result of an overdose on Saturday, October 26, 2019.He was born in Nashua on February 5, 1994, the son of Michael and Susan M (Doucette) Cullinane.Bryan was a lifelong resident of Rindge and most recently worked for Hakala Foundations. He enjoyed all sports, especially weightlifting, boxing, and playing softball, something he was recently introduced to but excelled at quickly. Other favorite pastimes of his were listening to music, playing with his dog Sammy, and spending time with his girlfriend, friends and family. He had an overwhelming love for his son, Connor. Bryan never did anything less than 100% and brought joy into any room he entered. He will now rest in peace with his childhood best friend, Stephen M. Kottke.He is survived by his parents: Michael and Susan Cullinane of Rindge; his siblings: Tanya Dysart of Bennington, NH, Nicole Cullinane of Rindge and Tyler Cullinane of Troy; his one true love, his girlfriend: Samantha Blood and their son Connor Cullinane of Jaffrey; his maternal grandparents: Fred and Ellie Doucette of Lunenburg, MA; his paternal grandmother: Margaret Hawksworth of Limerick, ME; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his paternal grandfather: Leonard (Butch) Cullinane.Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey, NH, from 4:00 until 6:00pm.Bryan always wanted to help others, especially those who shared the same struggles.In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Bryan's memory to Reality Check www.realitychecknow.org/donate ), 17 Turnpike Rd., Jaffrey, NH 03452.To share a memory or offer a condolence to Bryan's family, please visit his permanent online memorial, at ( www.cournoyerfh.com ). Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close