Bryan Michael Cullinane, 25, of Rindge, NH lost his long-time battle with addiction and died as the result of an overdose on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
He was born in Nashua on February 5, 1994, the son of Michael and Susan M (Doucette) Cullinane.
Bryan was a lifelong resident of Rindge and most recently worked for Hakala Foundations. He enjoyed all sports, especially weightlifting, boxing, and playing softball, something he was recently introduced to but excelled at quickly. Other favorite pastimes of his were listening to music, playing with his dog Sammy, and spending time with his girlfriend, friends and family. He had an overwhelming love for his son, Connor. Bryan never did anything less than 100% and brought joy into any room he entered. He will now rest in peace with his childhood best friend, Stephen M. Kottke.
He is survived by his parents: Michael and Susan Cullinane of Rindge; his siblings: Tanya Dysart of Bennington, NH, Nicole Cullinane of Rindge and Tyler Cullinane of Troy; his one true love, his girlfriend: Samantha Blood and their son Connor Cullinane of Jaffrey; his maternal grandparents: Fred and Ellie Doucette of Lunenburg, MA; his paternal grandmother: Margaret Hawksworth of Limerick, ME; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his paternal grandfather: Leonard (Butch) Cullinane.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey, NH, from 4:00 until 6:00pm.
Bryan always wanted to help others, especially those who shared the same struggles.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Bryan's memory to Reality Check
(www.realitychecknow.org/donate), 17 Turnpike Rd., Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share a memory or offer a condolence to Bryan's family, please visit his permanent online memorial, at (www.cournoyerfh.com).
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 29, 2019