Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458

Bryant William Crocker, age 91, of Peterborough, NH, died peacefully November 4, 2019 surrounded by his family at his beloved home. Born June 18, 1928, in Somerville, MA, he was the son of the late Bryant Lemuel and Matilda Hynes Crocker.



After serving in WWII on a gun boat, Bryant returned to MA to obtain his engineering degree in metallurgy from Tufts University (where he met his beloved wife Enid Johnson) and continued studies at MIT. He was a member of the Theta Delta Chi Fraternity and participated in many college sports, including the 1953 Tufts Lacrosse champion team.



During his successful career he authored many articles and lectured at various forums including conventions and corporations in the U.S. and Internationally. At the height of his career he worked for Hitchiner Manufacturing in several key positions including Plant & Division Manager, VP and VP & Director of GM co-venture Foundry. During this time he enjoyed travel abroad as a consultant to corporations like GM, Pratt & Whitney, GE, Renault, Honda, Volvo, just to name a few. He greatly enjoyed experiencing the culture of the various countries he visited.



Bryant was a long-time fixture of Peterborough including being a member the Peterborough golf course, where he earned numerous club championships and directed the Jr. Golf Programs. He was a long-time member of Monadnock Indoor Tennis Club where he played regularly and served on the Board. He greatly enjoyed fishing, kayaking and any sport outside.



While Bryant enjoyed a wonderful career and had many passions, his greatest enjoyment was his wife and family.



Bryant is survived by his three sons, Michael, and his wife Carol, of Peterborough, NH; Stephen, and his wife Myra, of Perth, Australia; Peter, and his wife Sherri, of Hamilton, MA; his son-in-law Randolph Secrest; five grandchildren, Justin and his wife Claire, Jeremiah and his wife Elizabeth, Sarah, Travis and Hayden; and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Enid; his brother, Roderick; and his daughter, Carolyn.



A Visiting Hour will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 from 11:00am - 12:00pm at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. A private burial will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bryant's memory may be made to the NH , 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.



