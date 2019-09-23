Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryson D. Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bryson Darren Edwards left this earth unexpectedly on September 15, 2019.



An avid fisherman, Bryson felt at home at his great grandfather's camp on Highland Lake in Washington, NH where he spent many summers as a child. He loved the outdoors and could often be found on the lake in a boat with his dog. If you didn't see him there, then you could probably find him in a garage working on engines. He was naturally inquisitive and liked to know how things worked.



Bryson was born on May 27, 1993 at Concord Hospital in NH to his mother Angela (Greene) Merrill and his father Darren Edwards. As a child he approached life at full speed. Whether it was riding a bike without training wheels at four years old or driving his go cart into a tree in his yard, he liked to live life to the fullest. He was a school bus protector for his little sister Alesha and gave skateboarding lessons to his little brother Jacob.



Bryson will be remembered for many wonderful things, including his easy smile and his love of music.



Bryson is survived by his mother, Angela (Greene) Merrill and her husband, Tom Merrill of Northwood, NH, stepfather, Shawn Donovan of Litchfield, NH, grandfather, Bob Edwards and his wife, Sarah Edwards, of Antrim, NH, grandmother, Janet Edwards of Antrim, NH, grandfather, Bob Greene and his wife, Pam Greene of Deering, NH, grandmother, Julie Hughes and her husband, Darwin Hughes of Windsor, NH, great-grandfather, Al Robichaud of Hillsboro, NH, sister, Alesha Donovan of Lyndonville, VT, brother, Jake Donovan of Litchfield, NH, aunt, Laura Akerley and her husband, Keith Akerley of Hancock, NH, uncle, Mike Greene and his wife, Heather Greene of Hillsboro, NH and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Darren R. Edwards.



Graveside services were held Friday September 20, 2019 at 10 am in Maplewood Cemetery in Antrim, NH. If you would like to make a donation in Bryson's memory please send it to: Riverbend Community Mental Health Center, PO Box 2032, Concord, NH 03302.

Bryson Darren Edwards left this earth unexpectedly on September 15, 2019.An avid fisherman, Bryson felt at home at his great grandfather's camp on Highland Lake in Washington, NH where he spent many summers as a child. He loved the outdoors and could often be found on the lake in a boat with his dog. If you didn't see him there, then you could probably find him in a garage working on engines. He was naturally inquisitive and liked to know how things worked.Bryson was born on May 27, 1993 at Concord Hospital in NH to his mother Angela (Greene) Merrill and his father Darren Edwards. As a child he approached life at full speed. Whether it was riding a bike without training wheels at four years old or driving his go cart into a tree in his yard, he liked to live life to the fullest. He was a school bus protector for his little sister Alesha and gave skateboarding lessons to his little brother Jacob.Bryson will be remembered for many wonderful things, including his easy smile and his love of music.Bryson is survived by his mother, Angela (Greene) Merrill and her husband, Tom Merrill of Northwood, NH, stepfather, Shawn Donovan of Litchfield, NH, grandfather, Bob Edwards and his wife, Sarah Edwards, of Antrim, NH, grandmother, Janet Edwards of Antrim, NH, grandfather, Bob Greene and his wife, Pam Greene of Deering, NH, grandmother, Julie Hughes and her husband, Darwin Hughes of Windsor, NH, great-grandfather, Al Robichaud of Hillsboro, NH, sister, Alesha Donovan of Lyndonville, VT, brother, Jake Donovan of Litchfield, NH, aunt, Laura Akerley and her husband, Keith Akerley of Hancock, NH, uncle, Mike Greene and his wife, Heather Greene of Hillsboro, NH and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Darren R. Edwards.Graveside services were held Friday September 20, 2019 at 10 am in Maplewood Cemetery in Antrim, NH. If you would like to make a donation in Bryson's memory please send it to: Riverbend Community Mental Health Center, PO Box 2032, Concord, NH 03302. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close