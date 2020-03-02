Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Our dearest son, nephew, and grandson, Caleb Kirby Happ, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2020. Although his time with us was brief, Caleb's light shone brightly and filled our hearts with happiness and joy.



"Buddy", as he was affectionately called by his father, Justin M. Happ, was a kind and caring young man. He was best friends to his younger sister Lucia and held a special place in his heart for his beloved rescue dog, Scout.



In his younger years, Caleb became an aficionado of Lego building. "Buddy" and his dad Justin would both find enjoyment constructing complicated Lego brick designs together.



Caleb's Grampy Mike Given, a United States Army veteran, remembers the special times when Caleb would march in formation beside him during the Jaffrey, NH Memorial Day Parade or ride with him in Grampy Mike's 1947 Willys Army Jeep. It was a very proud moment for Grampy when Caleb stood at attention while saluting the American flag. After the ceremony it was tradition for both Caleb and his grandfather to march to the local American Legion Hall together where Caleb would enjoy a root beer.



Caleb will always be remembered for the love and affection he showed family and friends.



Caleb leaves behind his loving father, Justin M. Happ of Rye, NH, his sister Lucia, grandfather Howard G. Happ of Roanoke, Virginia, Grandma Ann Marie and Grampy Mike Given of Jaffrey, NH, Uncle Adam Happ of Keene, NH, his Aunt Joanna and Uncle Joel Nagy of Brooklyn, NY, along with many relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Caleb's life will be held at a later date to bring together his loving family to honor "Buddy" and to share our precious memories of this dear, sweet young man.

