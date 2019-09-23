Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Lee Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A woman of remarkable cheer and determined spirit, Candy Walker passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She lived in Dublin for more than 45 years.



Candy's story begins in June 1946 in Newark, NJ. She was the first child of Dorothy Morgan and Edward Kastner. A little brother Richard came right after her, followed by 3 sisters: Deborah, then Penelope and Christine who also live in Dublin.



As a little girl, Candy moved 8 times in her first 9 years of school. Constantly adapting to a new environment is a challenging experience for anyone, but it taught Candy to deeply value the power of friendship and connecting to people.



In 1964, Candy meets Dave who loves car racing and New Hampshire woods.



A little bit 'Green Acres', they arrived in NH with Candy's sisters, mother and their young daughter, Wendy, to start a new chapter in their life. Together 54 years, enjoying life, travel, family and friends. Well known for her desire to have a good time, Candy always said she was very blessed in life.



Mother of one but a heart big enough for more, Candy never forgot a birthday and adored her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and grandkitty William.



Thankful for her 20-year career at Millard Group (especially the unique early days), Candy was even more proud to have been a part of the Oncology Clinic team at Monadnock Community Hospital. Candy readily shared her own medical challenges to others who would receive a bad report, helping to lift them up, and instill hope and commitment to working closely with their doctors. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Steven Larmon who was Candy's longtime doctor, friend and hero in care.



Candy also enjoyed being an active member of her community church, serving on various committees with her sister, continuing the engagement their mother long extended. Her size 9 shoes will be difficult to fill. Candy will be sorely missed, and as someone recently said, "we should all live like her with a little more dignity, valor and beauty."



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, starting 1pm at the Dublin Community Church, Dublin, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monadnock Community Hospital Philanthropy (Oncology Clinic) - 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 - where Candy worked and was carefully attended to for 40 plus years.

A woman of remarkable cheer and determined spirit, Candy Walker passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She lived in Dublin for more than 45 years.Candy's story begins in June 1946 in Newark, NJ. She was the first child of Dorothy Morgan and Edward Kastner. A little brother Richard came right after her, followed by 3 sisters: Deborah, then Penelope and Christine who also live in Dublin.As a little girl, Candy moved 8 times in her first 9 years of school. Constantly adapting to a new environment is a challenging experience for anyone, but it taught Candy to deeply value the power of friendship and connecting to people.In 1964, Candy meets Dave who loves car racing and New Hampshire woods.A little bit 'Green Acres', they arrived in NH with Candy's sisters, mother and their young daughter, Wendy, to start a new chapter in their life. Together 54 years, enjoying life, travel, family and friends. Well known for her desire to have a good time, Candy always said she was very blessed in life.Mother of one but a heart big enough for more, Candy never forgot a birthday and adored her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and grandkitty William.Thankful for her 20-year career at Millard Group (especially the unique early days), Candy was even more proud to have been a part of the Oncology Clinic team at Monadnock Community Hospital. Candy readily shared her own medical challenges to others who would receive a bad report, helping to lift them up, and instill hope and commitment to working closely with their doctors. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Steven Larmon who was Candy's longtime doctor, friend and hero in care.Candy also enjoyed being an active member of her community church, serving on various committees with her sister, continuing the engagement their mother long extended. Her size 9 shoes will be difficult to fill. Candy will be sorely missed, and as someone recently said, "we should all live like her with a little more dignity, valor and beauty."A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, starting 1pm at the Dublin Community Church, Dublin, NH.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monadnock Community Hospital Philanthropy (Oncology Clinic) - 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 - where Candy worked and was carefully attended to for 40 plus years. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close