Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jaffrey Bible Church 133 Turnpike Road Jaffrey , NH View Map Service 1:30 PM Jaffrey Bible Church 133 Turnpike Road Jaffrey , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

- Cara Campbell, March 15, 1989-May 19, 2019



Cara Marie Campbell packed a lot of life and a lot of heart into her 30 years. She was a firefighter with the Jaffrey, NH, Fire Department; an EMT; a member of the American Legion Auxiliary; a staunch defender of all who needed help; a hands-on participant in her community; a caring and quick-witted problem solver; a devoted friend and family member; and a lot of fun.



Cara died on May 19, 2019, at Monadnock Community Hospital, surrounded by family, friends, and firefighters, lifting her up in the Lord's Prayer as she was called home.



She was born March 15, 1989, in Peterborough, NH, the only daughter of Cynthia Caron and Scott Campbell. She is the beloved daughter of Cynthia and "dad" Richard Caron of Jaffrey. They survive her, as do her very dear friend Jason Gorman of Rindge; her brother, Taylor Mitchell Campbell of Jaffrey; her grandmother, Juliet Cuddihee of Jaffrey; her aunt Catherine Cuddihee of Medford, MA; father Scott Campbell and stepmother Lourdes Campbell of Jaffrey; and cousins and friends too many to name but too loved to ever be forgotten.



Cara graduated from Conant High School, class of 2007. She worked as a team leader and assistant production scheduler at Medifab in Jaffrey. Previous employment included Belletete's, Mr. Mike, and Atlas Pyrotechnics. She also served as a first responder on the Jaffrey Fire Department, having recently received her Fire II certification. She was proud of being an EMT/firefighter and loved the department as her second family.



She loved volunteering, cooking, barbecue contests, vacations in Maine and Vermont, and fireworks.



Cara will always be remembered as a big, bold, beautiful, and independent spirit. She was an organ donor; her strong and loving heart was passed on to a lucky recipient.



Cara died from an accidental overdose. We think that Cara, given her brave and compassionate heart, would want these circumstances to be known, to provide a warning so that others can safeguard themselves against situations like the one that stole Cara from us. Please take care of yourselves and each other-that's what Cara would want.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Cara's memory directly to the Jaffrey Fire Department Equipment Fund and/or the Jaffrey/Rindge Memorial Ambulance, or through a donation to the account caraluvya at People's United Bank.



Visiting hours for Cara will be held at Jaffrey Bible Church (133 Turnpike Road in Jaffrey) from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, May 24. A service will be held at Jaffrey Bible Church on Saturday, May 25, at 1:30 pm. Cremation and burial will follow at a later date.



Thirty years was not nearly enough time with this loving, inspiring, accomplished, and courageous young woman, but each memory we have will be cherished. Godspeed to a hero. Luv ya.



To share a memory or offer a condolence to Cara's family please visit her permanent online memorial page at

- Cara Campbell, March 15, 1989-May 19, 2019Cara Marie Campbell packed a lot of life and a lot of heart into her 30 years. She was a firefighter with the Jaffrey, NH, Fire Department; an EMT; a member of the American Legion Auxiliary; a staunch defender of all who needed help; a hands-on participant in her community; a caring and quick-witted problem solver; a devoted friend and family member; and a lot of fun.Cara died on May 19, 2019, at Monadnock Community Hospital, surrounded by family, friends, and firefighters, lifting her up in the Lord's Prayer as she was called home.She was born March 15, 1989, in Peterborough, NH, the only daughter of Cynthia Caron and Scott Campbell. She is the beloved daughter of Cynthia and "dad" Richard Caron of Jaffrey. They survive her, as do her very dear friend Jason Gorman of Rindge; her brother, Taylor Mitchell Campbell of Jaffrey; her grandmother, Juliet Cuddihee of Jaffrey; her aunt Catherine Cuddihee of Medford, MA; father Scott Campbell and stepmother Lourdes Campbell of Jaffrey; and cousins and friends too many to name but too loved to ever be forgotten.Cara graduated from Conant High School, class of 2007. She worked as a team leader and assistant production scheduler at Medifab in Jaffrey. Previous employment included Belletete's, Mr. Mike, and Atlas Pyrotechnics. She also served as a first responder on the Jaffrey Fire Department, having recently received her Fire II certification. She was proud of being an EMT/firefighter and loved the department as her second family.She loved volunteering, cooking, barbecue contests, vacations in Maine and Vermont, and fireworks.Cara will always be remembered as a big, bold, beautiful, and independent spirit. She was an organ donor; her strong and loving heart was passed on to a lucky recipient.Cara died from an accidental overdose. We think that Cara, given her brave and compassionate heart, would want these circumstances to be known, to provide a warning so that others can safeguard themselves against situations like the one that stole Cara from us. Please take care of yourselves and each other-that's what Cara would want.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Cara's memory directly to the Jaffrey Fire Department Equipment Fund and/or the Jaffrey/Rindge Memorial Ambulance, or through a donation to the account caraluvya at People's United Bank.Visiting hours for Cara will be held at Jaffrey Bible Church (133 Turnpike Road in Jaffrey) from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, May 24. A service will be held at Jaffrey Bible Church on Saturday, May 25, at 1:30 pm. Cremation and burial will follow at a later date.Thirty years was not nearly enough time with this loving, inspiring, accomplished, and courageous young woman, but each memory we have will be cherished. Godspeed to a hero. Luv ya.To share a memory or offer a condolence to Cara's family please visit her permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close