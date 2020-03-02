Carl C. Little

Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl C. Little, 85, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at The Highland's in Fitchburg, MA after a long battle with Dementia. He was born on September 29, 1934 in Presque Isle, ME to Bernard Little and Florence (Churchill) Little. He served honorably in the US Army in Korea.



Carl started his own accounting company with an office in Jaffrey, NH after receiving his CPA license in 1979. He was a strong believer in community service. He had served as Selectman, Town Treasurer, and as a member of both the Budget Advisory and the Capital Improvement Committees in Rindge, NH where he had a home with his wife, Nancy (Lovejoy) Little. They later moved to Fitchburg, MA after retirement.



Carl is survived by his wife Nancy, his children; Shannon, Kelly, Kork, Shaju and Cory, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



At Carl's request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held on March 21st from 12 to 2 at the hall in Jaffrey Memorial Post #5613, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.O.O.R. (Pumpkin Organization of Rindge). P.O.O.R. was started by Carl and his pumpkin growing buddies and provides scholarships to graduates of Conant High School as well as support for Rindge local non-profits. P.O.O.R., 47 Coot Bay Drive, Rindge, NH 03461 or to Jaffrey Memorial Post #5613, PO Box 483, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the at 166 S River Road, #210, Bedford, NH 03110.



To share memories, photos or condolences with Carl's family, please visit





Carl C. Little, 85, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at The Highland's in Fitchburg, MA after a long battle with Dementia. He was born on September 29, 1934 in Presque Isle, ME to Bernard Little and Florence (Churchill) Little. He served honorably in the US Army in Korea.Carl started his own accounting company with an office in Jaffrey, NH after receiving his CPA license in 1979. He was a strong believer in community service. He had served as Selectman, Town Treasurer, and as a member of both the Budget Advisory and the Capital Improvement Committees in Rindge, NH where he had a home with his wife, Nancy (Lovejoy) Little. They later moved to Fitchburg, MA after retirement.Carl is survived by his wife Nancy, his children; Shannon, Kelly, Kork, Shaju and Cory, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.At Carl's request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held on March 21st from 12 to 2 at the hall in Jaffrey Memorial Post #5613, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.O.O.R. (Pumpkin Organization of Rindge). P.O.O.R. was started by Carl and his pumpkin growing buddies and provides scholarships to graduates of Conant High School as well as support for Rindge local non-profits. P.O.O.R., 47 Coot Bay Drive, Rindge, NH 03461 or to Jaffrey Memorial Post #5613, PO Box 483, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the at 166 S River Road, #210, Bedford, NH 03110.To share memories, photos or condolences with Carl's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close