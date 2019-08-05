Fitchburg : Carl E. Ehrler, 68 of Fitchburg, MA and formerly of Peterborough, NH, passed away peacefully Wednesday July 24, 2019 in Fitchburg Gardens due to complications from Heart and Lung disease.



He was born April 24, 1951 in Peterborough, son of Carl F. and Helen (Garnham) Ehrler and was raised in Peterborough. He attended school there and graduated from Peterborough Consolidated School in 1969.



Carl was a kind and gentle soul. A true lover of music, he went on to become a musician and song writer, playing his music throughout the 1960's into the 1990's in small and large venue concerts, both with bands and solo. Playing his music is what made him most happy. Carl spent his later years living in Massachusetts still playing his music and wanted to be remembered that way.



He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family.



He is survived by his brother Vincent and wife Donna Ehrler of Francestown, NH, his sister Rosemarie and husband Anthony Casilli of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, three nieces, Linda and husband Scott Ferrera of Portsmouth, RI, Kristen and husband Michael Hervieux of Newport, RI, and Nicole Ehrler of Boston, MA.



A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 @ 10am in Upper Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough, NH. There are no calling hours.



