Carl Norris Pierce, 60, passed away suddenly at home on February 17, 2019. Carl was born on May 5, 1958 the son of Charles Jr. and Frances (Carey) Pierce.
Carl graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in 1976 and enlisted in the US Army - 101st Airborne Division. Carl was self-employed as the owner of Bulldog Landscaping and Electrical Contracting.
Carl was an avid sports enthusiast, and his service in the Army ignited a life-long passion for skydiving and adventurous sports (hiking/climbing, skiing, biking, water sports). Carl loved the mountains, and living in the lakes region where he enjoyed his days with family and friends. Sky Dive New England and Mount Sunapee Ski Area were his second homes. Carl had a love for children; and assisted in coaching the NH Children's Special Olympics Ski Team.
Carl loved everyone and touched many lives and hearts all over the world. He had a special connection with animals, especially his beloved bulldogs and rescued/adopted many of these special friends.
His parents, and brother Paul Pierce predecease Carl. His sisters Marilyn Pierce of Jaffrey, NH, Lee-Ann Pierce, and a brother, Chuck Pierce all from New Hampshire, survive him. He had an extended family including many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, their children, and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be arranged for Carl's birthday, May 5, 2019 and a celebration of life for Carl and his mother, who died in June 2018, will be held later. Donations in Carl's memory may be made to Bulldog Rescue Groups and Children's Special Olympics.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 12, 2019