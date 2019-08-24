Carlton H. Brooks, 84, of Wilton, NH, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Crestwood Nursing Home, in Milford, NH. He was born on October 23, 1934, in Peterborough, NH, the son of Dalton and Edith (Hammond) Brooks.
Carlton graduated from Antrim High School in 1952. He served in the United States Air Force, enlisting when he was seventeen years old. After the military, Carlton went to work for the Flight Service Center in Nantucket for two years and then into Air Traffic Control for the FAA. Following that he worked for the US Postal Service from where he retired in 1991. Carlton was a licensed pilot who flew his own plane for years and was a member of the Aircraft and Pilot Association. He flew an Ultra-Light Aircraft out of Jaffrey, NH.
Carlton is survived by his son, Brian C. Brooks and his wife, Miriam, of Budapest, Hungary; his daughter, Carrie Brooks, of Milford, NH; his ex-wife, Joan Brooks, of Milford, NH; his sister, Joyce Davidson, of Antrim, NH; and his grandchildren, Dalton Brooks, of Maine, and Vanessa Brooks, of Boston, MA.
Burial will be in Antrim, NH at the North Branch Cemetery, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1pm
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 27, 2019