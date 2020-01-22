Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary





Carol was raised in Winchendon and graduated from Murdock High School in the Class of 1956. She enjoyed a long career of more than 30 years as an Inspector at New Hampshire Ball Bearing. Carol was a devoted member of the Jaffrey Bible Church.



Her greatest passions included her faith, family and spending time with her grandchildren.



Carol is survived by her two daughters Jennifer Sandquist of Antrim and Maureen Payne of Bennington; her grandchildren Matthew, Hannah, Justin, Tristan and her great grandchild Kason; along with her sister Nancy Deese of WA and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Clarence Higgins, Jr., her sister Margaret Thomasetti and her brother Francis Richards.



A Memorial service will be held at the Jaffrey Bible Church, 133 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH on February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the spring at Hillside Cemetery, Hancock where she will buried alongside her husband.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to The Jaffrey Bible Church, 133 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share a memory or leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

