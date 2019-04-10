Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carolyn J. St. Pierre, 76, a longtime resident of Jaffrey, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Concord Hospital in Concord, NH, following a brief illness.



She was born in Peterborough, NH on May 13, 1942, daughter of the late Edward D. Sasner and Bertha E. Burgoyne of Jaffrey. Carolyn was predeceased by her brother Barry Sasner in 1987.



Carolyn was educated in Jaffrey schools and graduated from Our Lady of Monadnock Academy, June 1960 in Jaffrey. She also attended Notre Dame College in Manchester, NH.



She married Paul J. St. Pierre, the son of Noe and Leda M.J. (Letourneau) St. Pierre, on September 10, 1966 at St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey. Paul and Carolyn had a loving 52-year marriage up to his passing on August 17, 2018.



Carolyn enjoyed a long career as a medical transcriptionist at Monadnock Community Hospital where she worked for over 35 years and then worked part-time for the hospital in retirement up until 2013. Carolyn also worked for various periods of time over the course of her career at New England Telephone in Jaffrey; Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Greenfield, NH; Keene Clinic in Keene, NH; Deaconess Nashoba Hospital in Ayer, MA; and as a receptionist at Peterborough Savings Bank (later Primary Bank and Granite Bank) in Peterborough, NH. She also operated her own local catering business for a period of time with her husband Paul.



Carolyn enjoyed spending hours on the phone with friends and family, and when the occasion presented, spending time with them in person. This included yearly summer trips to the York and Ogunquit, ME area. She enjoyed knitting, often taking road trips with her husband Paul to various wool shops in the area. She also enjoyed birdwatching and the Common Loon, researching her Lithuanian heritage, cooking, reading cookbooks, and watching cooking shows. She frequently traveled and did weekend shopping trips with her lifelong best friend, Doreen Martin of Greenville, NH.



Carolyn is survived by her two sons, Matthew of Port Orange, FL and Benjamin of Hopkinton, NH. She also has a granddaughter, Kira Nicole St. Pierre of Orange City, FL.



Per Carolyn's request, there will be no calling hours. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family later in the spring at the family lot in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Jaffrey.



The family would like to thank Carolyn's many caretakers and medical professionals that impacted her life, especially those who became her friends, over the last few years.



Memorial donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to The Pleasantview Center Resident Council Fund, 239 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 or The at .



