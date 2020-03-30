Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Odele Noel Falcigno. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn "Billy" Noel Falcigno, 83 died peacefully in her sleep on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, FL at the Peninsula Retirement Community. Carolyn was born in New Haven, CT on May 8th , 1937, one of four children to Clarence and Gertrude (Adams) Noel. She grew up and attended schools in New Haven, CT then married Joseph Carmen Falcigno in 1953. Carolyn and Joseph lived in North Haven, CT until moving North to Bennington NH in 1979. They loved NH and the slower, calmer, less populated way of life. They began to winter in Edgewater Florida in 1989, until residing there full time in 1994. Joseph passed in September of 2011, after 58 years of marriage. Carolyn moved closer to her daughter Deborah as Alzheimer's and Dementia began to take over her life. Carolyn spent the last few years of her life in a memory care unit where the staff lovingly watched over and cared for her.



Carolyn enjoyed spending time cooking for her family, reading, gardening, crafting, crossword puzzles, playing cards, dogs, and boating. She and her family spent many hours out on New Hampshire and Maine lakes as well as the CT River, intercostal waterways of FL and the Atlantic Ocean. Her family was her life, she devoted all she had to them.



Carolyn and Joseph raise 5 children, Deborah (Jed) Carr, Aventura, FL. Christine (Thomas) Cacace, Hamden, CT. Lisa (Steven) Martini, Carlisle, MA. Anthony (Cindy) Falcigno, Hamden, CT. Jo-Ann (Thomas) Hopkins, Dublin, NH. Seven Grandchildren Michael Cacace (taken too soon by cancer in February 2012) Christa Cacace Saracini, Nicole, Joseph and Gregory Martini, Sarah Hopkins Precourt, Jessica Hopkins. Eight Great Grandchildren, Morgan Cacace, Juliana and Michael Saracini, Lucas and Oliver Precourt, Charlotte, Blake and CJ Martini.



She will be greatly missed by her family, but her many lessons and traditions will keep her close to their hearts forever.



A service of Christian burial was held on March 24th in North Haven CT.

