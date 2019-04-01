Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cassidy Rose LeBlanc, 31, formerly of Enfield, New Hampshire died in the blink of an eye on March 19, 2019 after a long battle with substance abuse disorder which led to addiction.



Cassidy was born in Keene, NH on March 24, 1987, daughter of Joseph H. LeBlanc of Leominster, MA. and Stephanie Burns-Leary, of Rindge, NH. She lived in many places over the years but grew up in Rindge, NH. She graduated from Fitchburg High School.



Cassidy is defined by more than her addiction or manner of death. Like all humans, she was a mosaic of almost 32 years of life experiences. Cassidy felt all her emotions extremely strong. She had characteristics that could drive one crazy and had she been healthy, they would have taken her anywhere and moved the world.



She loved her family and friends, coffee, making lists, the Red Sox, Easter, and politics. She loved working at her various jobs throughout her career, most recently the Hanover Inn and Lou's Bakery in Hanover. She enjoyed cleaning and organizing and making lists. Cassidy loved shopping, especially at Listen consignment shops, and loved to organize her finds. She loved fast food, and driving her mini SUV's with the music blaring. She loved doing her makeup, and doing her own and her daughter's hair and toenails. She loved nature and animals-especially cats, roses, gazing at the moon and the stars, collecting garnet from sandy beaches and swimming, fishing, and the White Mountain area and was great at finding four leaf clovers like her Nanny. Cassidy was known for carrying a backpack three times her size full of gel pens, notebooks, books and adult coloring books. Cass did have some strong hates that included the randomness and messiness of the foliage, her mother's beloved New England Patriots and Donald Trump.



Lastly she loved her way of escaping from her complicated little self and life. When she was sober the world was a better place with her in it. And had she not lost her last battle with addiction she would have chosen to remain with her loving husband and their newborn son.



In addition to her parents, Cassidy is survived by her husband Toby Allen Goodsell and their son TJ from Belmont, NH, a daughter Kiya Rose Mark and her father Nate Mark of Keene, NH, her sister Sasha (LeBlanc) Paquin and her husband Gabe, of Rindge, NH, her brother Jared LeBlanc and fiance Kaelyn Juntanen, of Fitzwilliam, NH, her Nanny and Gramps Richard and Helen Burns of Rindge, NH, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of her family late summer in Hillside Cemetery, Rindge, NH



In lieu of flowers she and her family would love it if you saw it in your heart to give in her memory to the lives below: TD Bank accounts for her two children Kiya Mark of Keene and Toby Goodsell, Jr. of Belmont, Antrim House: Recovery for Women, 55 Main Street Antrim, NH 03440 or Kitty Rescue P.O. Box 468, Jaffrey, NH 03452

