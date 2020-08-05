Charles F. Bowman died at home after a period of declining health on Monday, July 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara and two sons Daniel and Peter. He also leaves a brother E. W. Bowman Jr. of Arizona and a sister Nancy of Florida. He was born in Atlanta, GA and lived in various places all over the country due to his father's work. The family finally settled in NH at last in Francestown. He was a graduate of Peterborough High School, an Air Force veteran, and a graduate of UNH. He was a self-employed businessman in the areas of sales and a number of manufacturing projects. Throughout the years of living in Candia, he participated in town government: ten years on the planning board, serving as an auditor and as selectman. He was a member of Optimist International, the American Legion, National Rifle Association, Rockingham County Woodlands Association, NH Timberland Association, served as a director of Rockingham County Extension Service Council, and was a certified tree farmer. We are eternally grateful for the outstanding care and compassion provided by Visiting Angels and Hospice during the most difficult time. These people are very special human beings. Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., in Raymond is assisting the family with the arrangements. To sign an online guestbook, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com
.