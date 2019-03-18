Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charlotte Anne Rice, 71, of Troy, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home.



She was born on February 25, 1948, in Medford, Ma., the daughter of the late Elliot and Elizabeth (Denison) Smith. She graduated from Medford High School. Later, she studied engineering at Nashua Community College and Notre Dame College.



After working for New Hampshire Ball Bearing in Peterborough for over 30 years, and retiring in 2014, she settled in Troy, NH.



She enjoyed sewing and was a skilled quilter. She was fond of the ocean and lighthouses.



Her Cairn Terrier, Tootsie, was her daily companion.



Survivors include her daughter: Janet Rice-Ouellette and her husband Brian, of Las Vegas, NV; her son: Daniel Rice and his wife Cissy, of Barstow, CA; her sister Barbara St Germain of Methuen, MA; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Marguerite Russell of Marysville, OH.



An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 4:00 until 5:00 pm, at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St, Jaffrey, NH 03452. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 5:00 pm. Interment will be held in the family lot at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain, MA, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made, in Charlotte's name, to The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NH SPCA) (



To share a memory or photo with Charlotte's family please visit her permanent online memorial page at

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484

