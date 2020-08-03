Charlotte M. McLaughlin, 84, of Peterborough, formerly of Greenville and Jaffrey, passed away on Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at the Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough.
She was born on June 21, 1936, in Waltham, MA, to Frederick and Ruby (Gleason) Mercier. She grew up in Sudbury, MA, graduating from Sudbury High School followed by Middlesex Secretarial School. She and her family moved to Jaffrey in 1974, where she worked at Millipore until she retired.
Even those of you who knew her may smile to learn: She played three varsity sports in high school and was MVP multiple years running on all three. She was an accomplished musician, once playing her accordion at Carnegie Hall. She was a great water skier. She coached softball, co-led a brownie troop and a couple of cub scout dens, and was a great shot with a bb gun - astonishing her son when she taught him to shoot by shooting the cans off their pyramid one at a time, from top to bottom.
Life threw her a curve, and she became the family's sole breadwinner and, always, our most ardent cheerleader. She was a talented needle worker and avid quilter, often donating her quilts to good causes. Most near and dear to her heart: she made and delivered special quilts to children in the hospital for cancer treatments, cooked for people who were on their own and served meals at shelters.
She had a big heart and a strong backbone. She lived with a joie de vivre, taking things in stride. "No reason to get upset about what you can't change." "Be happy with what you have." She found joy in her family and dear friends at Essence Center. She loved us, and we loved her. She will be dearly missed.
Charlotte is survived by her children: Brenda McLaughlin and her husband David of San Rafael, CA, Mark McLaughlin and his wife Loretta of Londonderry, NH and Scott McLaughlin and his wife Cynthia, of Jaffrey; and by her grandchildren, Robert, Ryan, Zachery and Dylan McLaughlin, Tori Pearl, Jon Sestito and Shilo Griffen, 11 great grandchildren, and one on the way. She was sadly, predeceased by her brother, Robert "Bud" Mercier.
In keeping with Charlotte's request, there will be no Public Calling Hours or Services. The family will hold a private remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Charlotte M. McLaughlin's name, to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
), 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110
To share memories, photos or condolences with Charlotte's family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com