Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Most Holy Redeemer Parish 120 Russell St Hadley , MA Burial 1:00 PM Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel 1390 Main St. Agawam , MA

LONGMEADOW, Massachusetts - Charlotte U. Essex, 87, died July 16, 2019 at the East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center.



Born June 10, 1932 in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the seventh of eight children of the late Charles and Johanna "Ann" (Isaacson) Rettenmyer. She attended St. Michael's Roman Catholic School and Central High School, where she was secretary of the class of 1951.



She married Marvin Essex in 1952, shortly before he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and gave birth to their daughter, Carol, the following year while Marvin was stationed in Korea. Son David followed six years later.



Starting in the early 1960s, Charlotte had a long career as a full-time bookkeeper and office manager for small businesses in Rhode Island before retiring and moving to South Hadley, Massachusetts. She loved the beaches and seafood of Narragansett and was happiest when spending time with her family.



She was predeceased by Marvin, her husband of 61 years, and siblings Catherine, John, Ann, Elynore, Margaret and Paula. She is survived by sister Elizabeth "Bette" Foster of Fairfax, Virginia.; children, grandsons and their partners: Carol and Richard Kostek of Hadley, Massachusetts.; David Essex and Elizabeth White of Peterborough; Robert Essex and Hannah Leonard of Rochester; Jacob Essex of Jaffrey; Ethan Essex, Mikayla Picott and great-grandson Silas Essex of Antrim; many cousins, nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass will be held today at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, 120 Russell St., Hadley, Massachusetts. Burial is 1 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton handled arrangements.



Donations in Charlotte's name may be made to the .

