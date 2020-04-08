Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher James Dickie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher James Dickie, 35, of Jacksonville, Florida Passed away suddenly at his home on March 24, 2020.



Chris was born on July 28, 1984, to James Franklin Dickie and Julie Quin, of Peterborough. He grew up in New Hampshire and loved being outdoors where he enjoyed snowboarding, snowmobiling, fishing and boating with family and friends. He was an exceptional painter and owned his own business called Custom Painting Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. Chris cherished spending time with his family who describe him as loving, warm hearted and generous. He will be remembered by his defining laugh and smile that will radiate throughout our hearts.



Christopher is survived by his Mother: Julie Quin and husband Stephen of FL., James Dickie and wife Anne of MA., maternal aunts Carol and Lynne Andrews of TX., and Meagan Morris of FL., maternal uncle David Andrews of IN., and Peter Andrews of CA., paternal aunt Kathleen Panagiotes of MA. His siblings: Nyrya Bresnihan, Jennifer Arismendi, Kimmi Moiseyenkov, Samantha Dickie, Cory Nason, Christopher Quin, and Jason Quin. His two beautiful daughters Arya and Nala and their mother Barbara Duncan. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved dog Buggy.



Christopher is preceded in death on the maternal side by grandparents Peter Andrews of VA., and Kathleen Andrews of TX., and Paternal Grandparents Franklin Dickie of TX., and Amelia Dickie of MA., and his maternal uncle Stephen Andrews of TX.



There will be a Celebration of Life to be held in Florida later in the year.

Christopher James Dickie, 35, of Jacksonville, Florida Passed away suddenly at his home on March 24, 2020.Chris was born on July 28, 1984, to James Franklin Dickie and Julie Quin, of Peterborough. He grew up in New Hampshire and loved being outdoors where he enjoyed snowboarding, snowmobiling, fishing and boating with family and friends. He was an exceptional painter and owned his own business called Custom Painting Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. Chris cherished spending time with his family who describe him as loving, warm hearted and generous. He will be remembered by his defining laugh and smile that will radiate throughout our hearts.Christopher is survived by his Mother: Julie Quin and husband Stephen of FL., James Dickie and wife Anne of MA., maternal aunts Carol and Lynne Andrews of TX., and Meagan Morris of FL., maternal uncle David Andrews of IN., and Peter Andrews of CA., paternal aunt Kathleen Panagiotes of MA. His siblings: Nyrya Bresnihan, Jennifer Arismendi, Kimmi Moiseyenkov, Samantha Dickie, Cory Nason, Christopher Quin, and Jason Quin. His two beautiful daughters Arya and Nala and their mother Barbara Duncan. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved dog Buggy.Christopher is preceded in death on the maternal side by grandparents Peter Andrews of VA., and Kathleen Andrews of TX., and Paternal Grandparents Franklin Dickie of TX., and Amelia Dickie of MA., and his maternal uncle Stephen Andrews of TX.There will be a Celebration of Life to be held in Florida later in the year. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close