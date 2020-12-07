In the early morning hours of Wednesday November 25, 2020, Christopher James "C.J." Leake passed away while in his sleep. A memorial will be held sometime in 2021.



Born January 10, 1962, he had a kaleidoscope of talents and a brilliant mind. His technological intellect was heightened while attending the New York Institute of Technology as a communications major. Through his sound engineering company, Munsonville Audio, countless artists benefitted from his ability with a mixing board and his keen understanding of the performing arts. He was a vital part of Colonial Theatre and Peterborough Players. He was also a valued volunteer at New Hampshire Public Radio and member of the Monadnock Folklore Society.



C.J. will be remembered for his distinctive drawings that showcased his skill with an ink pen. The drawings are filled with incredible imagination and are telling of his passion for science fiction and Saturday morning cartoons. Many will recall him reciting his favorite Star Trek or Hanna Barbera quotes at the most apropos of moments. He had an uncanny ability to faithfully reproduce any television show tune, complete with all the lyrics.



Especially beloved by his Jack in The Green Morris Men family, every one of his friends will tell of his professional pride, devotion, intelligence, sophisticated wit, and generously shared sense of humor. Even though he was steel willed and could be quite stubborn, none will say that he was anything but the dearest, most faithful friend and an all-around decent human being.



One of C.J.'s favorite pastimes was riding his Harley and he loved the adventures with the best of friends while on their rides together. He cherished spending time with family at numerous lake side vacations and had fulfilled lifelong dreams of going to England and Alaska.



Survived by his sister Janice Leake Bullard, brother in law Robert Keith Bullard, niece Leigh Christine Bullard, and cousins David Leake McClelland, Sara Isobel McClelland, Ellen McClelland Lesser and Peggy Erickson.



His spirit is now with his father James Haig Leake, mother Barbara Ann Haight Leake.



Ridge Lee is there too, his tail wagging, welcoming Chris to be by his side again.



