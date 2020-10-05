1/1
Christopher Morrill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Morrill, 45, longtime resident of New Ipswich, NH died on October 1, 2020 in Greenville, NH.

He was born in Leominster, MA on July 29, 1975, a son of Diane S. (Mailloux) Morrill of New Ipswich, NH and the late Phillips Brown Morrill, Jr. Chris was raised and educated in Fitchburg, MA and Ashby, MA and graduated from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, Fitchburg, MA. He made his home in New Ipswich, NH for the past 20 years.

Chris had been employed as a diesel mechanic for G.W. Shaw & Son, Greenville, NH for several years.

He was a member of the Eastwood Club, Fitchburg, MA and also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and going four wheeling.

In addition to his mother, family members include two daughters, Madison Morrill of Belfast, ME and Olive Morrill of Leominster, MA; two stepdaughters, Kelcie Paakki of Greenville, NH and Brittney Paakki of Gardner, MA; two grandsons; a sister, Tracy Morrill of New Ipswich, NH; a brother, Timothy Morrill of Ashby, MA; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on October 17th at 1:00 pm in Glenwood Cemetery, 763 Main Street, Ashby, MA. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved