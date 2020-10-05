Christopher Morrill, 45, longtime resident of New Ipswich, NH died on October 1, 2020 in Greenville, NH.
He was born in Leominster, MA on July 29, 1975, a son of Diane S. (Mailloux) Morrill of New Ipswich, NH and the late Phillips Brown Morrill, Jr. Chris was raised and educated in Fitchburg, MA and Ashby, MA and graduated from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, Fitchburg, MA. He made his home in New Ipswich, NH for the past 20 years.
Chris had been employed as a diesel mechanic for G.W. Shaw & Son, Greenville, NH for several years.
He was a member of the Eastwood Club, Fitchburg, MA and also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and going four wheeling.
In addition to his mother, family members include two daughters, Madison Morrill of Belfast, ME and Olive Morrill of Leominster, MA; two stepdaughters, Kelcie Paakki of Greenville, NH and Brittney Paakki of Gardner, MA; two grandsons; a sister, Tracy Morrill of New Ipswich, NH; a brother, Timothy Morrill of Ashby, MA; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on October 17th at 1:00 pm in Glenwood Cemetery, 763 Main Street, Ashby, MA. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com