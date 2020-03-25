Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence "Clem" Kallberg. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence "Clem" Kallberg, 87 passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020.



Clem is the son of Adolph Sr and Marion Kallberg. He is preceded by his brother and close friend, Adolph Kallberg Jr; nephew Brian Kallberg; brother and sister Robert Kallberg and Rosemarie Kallberg, and dear friend Carol Maki.



Clem is survived by his sister, Marianne Rubinowicz of Southington, CT; sister-in-law Eleanor Kallberg of Sudbury MA; several nieces and nephews including Carol Josselyn of Maynard, Mass; Roseanne Silvia of Kensington CT; Marylou Rubinowicz of Southington CT; Mark Kallberg and his wife Pamela Maki of Bennington MA; John Kallberg of Falmouth, MA; Phillip Rubinowicz and his wife Melissa of Bristol CT; and Edward Rubinowicz of New Britain CT along with several "great" nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.



Clem graduated from New Britain High School in 1950. He attended Central Conn State University, excelling in mathematics. Clem, along with both of his brothers served in the Armed Forces during the Korean conflict, being Honorably Discharged as a Corporal in 1954.



Clem considered Middletown, CT his "hometown". There he worked in the construction business and operated Cycle Alley. Clem was a Deacon and sang in the choir at Middlefield Federated Church for several years. He supported Habitat for Humanity and made a difference in many lives. Clem lived in Berlin, CT before moving to Bennington MA in 2009 to join friends Carol and Wayne Maki.



His hobbies included spending time with and being the "Cool Uncle" to his nieces and nephews both in CT and Mass, riding his Harley Davidson, of which he owned 14, caring for his beloved German Shepard, "Duchas" who proudly rode in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck, fishing and gardening. He deeply appreciated the earth, both land and sea and animals. He had many gifts including successful gardening and growing beautiful flowers. He will always be remembered as a dear-hearted and gentle person.



A celebration of life and burial will follow in the future at the VA Cemetery in Boscawen and Antrim Baptist Church.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Antrim- Bennington Food Pantry P.O. Box 206 Antrim, NH 03440.



For more log on to





