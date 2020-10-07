Colin Daniel Ireland of Rindge, died October 4, 2020, suddenly. Colin was born in Keene, NH on October 7, 1993 the son of Daniel and Julie Ireland.Colin was a graduate of Victory High School where he found a sense of self and spirituality. He then spent time in the US Army and bonded with many fellow soldiers over his array of Army tattoos.Colin had a sweet spirit that radiated any room. He was truly empathetic and would be the first person to hold up a friend in need. He felt deeply for anyone struggling.As he matured, Colin found himself battling addiction and mental illness. He worked hard to get himself clean and well, but he ultimately could not overcome his pain. His family takes relief in knowing he is no longer suffering.Through everything, family and friends were most important to Colin. He truly enjoyed the time he was able to spend with them. Most specifically, Mariah and their unborn son Jaxon. Colin loved talking with Jaxon and cuddling Mariah.Colin was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother, uncle Jack and too many friends.Colin is survived by his Parents, Daniel and Julie Ireland, his siblings Matthew Nevers, Melissa (Nevers) Gentle, Danielle (Ireland) Schillemat and families. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Mariah Prince and their unborn son, Jaxon David Ireland.In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted and made to aid in suicide prevention for other families struggling with mental illness.