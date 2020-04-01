Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Conrad R. "Popeye" Desrosiers, 86, of Mason, NH, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 28, 2020.



Conrad was born September 3, 1933 in Greenville, NH. He was one of seven children born to Omer and Oliva (Lizotte) Desrosiers and grew up in Greenville where he met the love of his life, Anita Emond. They had two children, Bonita and Rodney.



Conrad and Anita traveled to 49 of our 50 states, camping at state and national parks. They didn't go to Hawaii but made the trip to Alaska and all the Provinces of Canada, and they also visited many of the Caribbean Islands. Conrad was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his time in the woods and ice fishing with his son Rodney and his grandsons.



They had a Thanksgiving tradition: the one who got the biggest deer got to sit at the head of the table; Conrad sat there more often the others. Conrad had great love for his family and enjoyed camping with his grandchildren and taking them on trips. He enjoyed his time camping with Bonnie and her family as well as sitting in her backyard, enjoying the peace and quiet. Conrad and Anita spent many winters walking the beach holding hands in the Florida Keys where they made many good friends.



Conrad worked construction locally until he took a job at Simon Saw in Fitchburg, MA, and worked there for 40 years until his retirement in 1998. His great-grandchildren will fondly remember always receiving little chocolate bars when he would visit.



Popeye is survived by his bride of 67 years, Anita; his daughter Bonnie and her husband Jay Hopkins of New Ipswich; and his son Rodney and his wife Debbie Desrosiers of New Ipswich; his sister Jeanine Wirtenan of Gardner, MA; his brother Kenneth Desrosiers of New Ipswich; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Norman "Titi" Desrosiers, Ronald "Bucko" Desrosiers, James "Jr." Desrosiers, and his brother Rodney Desrosiers.



According to Mr. Desrosiers' wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time at Sacred Heart Church in Greenville and burial will be with his family at Sacred Heart Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice at HCS or to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Greenville.



