Constance Clark Varnum, a life-long resident of Francestown, N.H., who was an active leader in town affairs, died on October 30, 2019. She was 98 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 2012.
Connie was born on Main Street. She always had many stories to tell about village life during her childhood. She was the third of five Clark children: June, Elizabeth, Roger and Stuart. Her parents, Carroll and Marion Clark, for generations, owned and operated a general store called F.H. Colburn in the center of town. Her brother Roger operated it until the mid-1960's when it was destroyed by fire.
Connie always gave considerable credit to her parents for instilling compassion and empathy for those with less. She would tell stories about those times of need during the Great Depression where customers would pay as they could at the store.
Connie was a person of very strong character. She embraced life meeting its challenges with courage and imagination. She enjoyed a vital and romantic partnership with her husband, Harry. Together, they raised four children who survive them: Harold, Jr. (known as Tim), of Monrovia, CA, Margaret, of Nottingham, N.H., Matthew, of Eugene, OR, and James, of Newton, MA. She is survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Connie was always engaged in local activities, especially politics. Connie took a leadership role in expanding and strengthening the Francestown Democratic Committee. In addition, she was a local representative for the League of Women Voters. She also was a volunteer in the Children's Room of the Bixby Memorial library. Another major interest was the creation of the town's Conservation Commission. She was a long-time participant in the Tuesday Academy, a study group that attracted people in the surrounding area, interested in examining all sorts of subjects. She was an avid reader of books, the daily newspapers and loved doing her crosswords in pen. For Connie, all things were worth studying and all knowledge enlarged life.
After a long life of loving care for her husband, children, grandchildren and for her friends, she leaves the world a place graced by her intelligence and kindness.
Private services will be held for family at the Francestown cemetery, #3, 2nd N.H. Turnpike South. There will be a public reception held at the Inn at Crotched Mountain, 534 Mountain Road, Francestown, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Francestown Land Trust, P.O. Box 132, Francestown, N.H. 03043.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 5, 2019