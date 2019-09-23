Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Constance "Connie" (Brink) Leonard, aged 96 died on September 7, 2019 after a period of declining health, at Pheasant Wood Nursing Center in Peterborough N.H. She was born on April 27, 1923 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to Dorothy and Harry Brink. Connie lived in N.Y., Maine, Michigan, London, Spain and Washington D.C. She lived in Francestown, N.H. for 38 years before moving to Peterborough where she lived for the past 18 years.



A Wellesley graduate, Ms. Leonard served with the OSS in Europe at the end of World War II . She was married to John D. Leonard, (deceased) a journalist for The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek. When they returned to the US they lived in Washington D.C. where they were joined by Mr. Leonard's daughter, Sandra Leonard Starr (deceased). In 1958 their daughter Gillian was born. In 1963 they moved to N.H., eventually settling in Francestown. Although they divorced, Connie remained in N.H. for the rest of her life. She was the author of eight mystery novels. She was a long time member of the Sharon Arts Center, (where she also served as a board member) accomplished potter and water colorist. In addition she was an enthusiastic traveler, photographer, tennis, bridge and Scrabble player. She is survived by her daughter Gillian Leonard and her husband Joseph Nash, of Albany N.Y.



She will be buried privately beside her parents at Pine Hill Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.



