Courtney Marie Ronzio - Desrosiers, 27, of New Ipswich, NH died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.



Courtney was born on October 19, 1992 in New Ipswich, the daughter of Peter and Avalee (Salo) Ronzio. She was a graduate of Victory High School in Jaffrey and had worked as a Nanny, a housecleaner for many families and as an assembly technician at Circuit Connect in Nashua.



Courtney enjoyed laughing and had a very fun and bubbly personality. She was very creative, enjoyed drawing, and cherished any meal made by her mother. Courtney was always happy, whether she was going on coffee runs or going to the beach. She also loved fishing, hiking and all outdoor adventures.



Within the past year, while she resided at new life ministries, her relationship with Jesus became an essential part of her life. She enjoyed listening to worship and discovering her new identity in Christ.



In addition to her parents, Courtney is survived by her husband Wade Desrosiers of New Ipswich, her brother, Colton and his wife Johanna, her sister Tayah, great grandmother Nancy Somero, grandparents David and Beverly Salo, Grandfather Richard Ronzio, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and her dog Daisy. She was recently pre-deceased by her grandmother, Maribeth Conrad.



Visiting hours for Courtney will be held at Hope Fellowship Church, 16 Prescott Road, Jaffrey, NH on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm. Funeral Services will immediately follow the visitation in the church. Rev. Jordan Moody will officiate and her burial will take place in the spring in the Central Cemetery, New Ipswich, NH.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Courtney's memory to the Good Neighbor Fund, PO Box 486, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



