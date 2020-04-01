Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Lamb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Lamb, 84, died March 28, 2020 at The Palms of Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born in Quincy, MA on June 19, 1935, the daughter of Mildred and Hubbard McEwen.



Cynthia grew up in Atkinson, NH, attended Haverhill High School and married her high school sweetheart, Bernard Lamb, after he was honorably discharged from the US Navy. They were married on July 31, 1954 and lived for 18 years in Antrim, NH where they raised their three sons. They then moved to Yarmouthport, MA where they spent the next 30 years. For much of this time they wintered in Florida.



She was a homemaker who enjoyed many hobbies. She loved antiques and operated a small antique shop in Antrim. After moving to Cape Cod, she developed a real talent for making Nantucket baskets and conducted workshops on Nantucket basket weaving. Later, she developed a passion for Sailor Valentines and spent much of her free time making them. She entered several craft shows in Florida and won some awards for her creations. She enjoyed playing golf, spending time on the Cape and Florida beaches, and watching the Boston Red Sox. After Bernard died in 2011, Cynthia moved to Port Charlotte, FL.



She is survived by her sons Scott Lamb of Hampton, NH, David Lamb of Port Charlotte, FL, and Peter Lamb of New Hampton, NH., five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and a sister, Marilyn Hutchinson of Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Jimmy Fund, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or via

Cynthia Lamb, 84, died March 28, 2020 at The Palms of Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born in Quincy, MA on June 19, 1935, the daughter of Mildred and Hubbard McEwen.Cynthia grew up in Atkinson, NH, attended Haverhill High School and married her high school sweetheart, Bernard Lamb, after he was honorably discharged from the US Navy. They were married on July 31, 1954 and lived for 18 years in Antrim, NH where they raised their three sons. They then moved to Yarmouthport, MA where they spent the next 30 years. For much of this time they wintered in Florida.She was a homemaker who enjoyed many hobbies. She loved antiques and operated a small antique shop in Antrim. After moving to Cape Cod, she developed a real talent for making Nantucket baskets and conducted workshops on Nantucket basket weaving. Later, she developed a passion for Sailor Valentines and spent much of her free time making them. She entered several craft shows in Florida and won some awards for her creations. She enjoyed playing golf, spending time on the Cape and Florida beaches, and watching the Boston Red Sox. After Bernard died in 2011, Cynthia moved to Port Charlotte, FL.She is survived by her sons Scott Lamb of Hampton, NH, David Lamb of Port Charlotte, FL, and Peter Lamb of New Hampton, NH., five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and a sister, Marilyn Hutchinson of Georgia.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Jimmy Fund, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or via www.JimmyFund.org/gift . Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave memories and condolences to the Lamb family. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close