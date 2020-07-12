1/1
Dana M. Drew
Dana M. Drew, 64, of 11 Cabana Drive, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his summer residence, 7 Maples Campground, Hancock, NH, with his wife and sister Dianne at his side.

He was born in Keene, NH on September 26, 1955, son of Lester Drew and the late Elizabeth (Struthers) Hazelton and was a graduate of Nashua High School.

Dana worked for 37 years at New Hampshire Ball Bearing, retiring two years ago as a Scheduler in Production Control Department. He enjoyed many activities, which he spent with his wife and family, such as golfing, kayaking, taking motorcycle trips, gardening, camping and taking long road trips. Last year, he and wife Bonnie spent the winter in North Carolina, where they had planned to reside for the winters.

He leaves his companion of 13 years and wife of 18 months, Bonita L. (Fortunato) Drew; two children, Sara Monteverde and her significant other Joel Ellis of Athol and Lea Devlin and her husband Matt of Jaffrey, NH; his father Lester Drew and his wife Aurzella of Oregon; three step children, Heidi Herr and her husband DJ of Royalston, Wendy Sperduto and her husband John of Garden City, New York and Charles Parmenter and his wife Krystal of New Bern, NC; grandchildren, Sierra, Dakota, Julia, Gino, Leo, Kayleigh, Isabella, Lucy, Penelope, Damien and Hannah; sisters, Dianne Willette and her husband Fran, Drew Porter and her husband Thomas, Theresa Bessette and her husband Dale, Jo Martin and her husband Ray and Beth Parente and significant other Beck and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A sister, Dale Faulkner, predeceased him.

A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced in Calvary Cemetery, Glenallen Street, Winchendon.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens' Hospital, PO Box 100 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.

www.stone-ladeau.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jul. 12, 2020.
