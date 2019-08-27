Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Armand Joseph Benoit, 67, resident of New Ipswich, NH died at his home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, he was surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on July 12, 1952 in Manchester, NH a son of the late Armand and Anna (Cassell) Benoit.



Daniel was raised and educated in Manchester, NH and graduated from Manchester High School. He worked for many years as a communications specialist with Interactive Data in Massachusetts.



When he wasn't working, he was usually spending time with his beloved grandchildren, time that brought him immense joy. Daniel also had a love for animals, especially dogs, and he loved to cook he could also be found tinkering with small engine repairs and listening to music. When he was younger, he joked that one day he wanted to be a D.J., although that wouldn't be in the cards for him as an occupation it is still something he enjoyed doing on occasion.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Gilman and a nephew, Tommy Benoit.



In addition to his loving wife of 36 years, Marleen Benoit, Daniel is survived by his sister's and brother - in- law; Jane LeClerc and her husband Roger of Londonderry, NH and Pat Hudon of Goffstown, NH his children; Sara (Benoit) Wilson of New Ipswich, NH, Sherri (Benoit) Lamb of Jaffrey, NH, his stepchildren, Aaron Deshaies of Jaffrey, NH and Jennifer Deshaies of Concord, NH, his grandchildren; Corey Deshaies, Ashley Benoit, Tyler Benoit, Matthew and Dylan Wilson, Caleb Beausoleil, Braelynn Lamb and Felicity Burgess and his three children from his first marriage, Danny, Tracy and Chris and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. Following cremation urn burial will be at a later date in the Cemetery on the Plains, Windham, NH.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Daniel's Memory to the Good Neighbor Fund P.O. Box 486 Jaffrey, NH 03452.



