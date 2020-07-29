Daniel Knight, who is remembered as being very spiritual, outgoing and upbeat, passed away on July 9, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Gordon and Adele, sisters Sharon and Deborah, brothers Tim and Tom, niece Brystal and nephews Adam, Jacob, Colby and Austin. Dan was predeceased by his brother David.



Daniel was born in 1960 in New London, CT but lived in Dublin throughout his school years. In his teens, he worked at the summer playground, Andy Elder's auctions, and at the Suffolk House. He was a member of the Dublin Community Church Youth Group and was much appreciated by the other kids because he had such a positive attitude. He was chosen to represent the youth on a pastoral search committee. One of his proudest accomplishments was touring Europe with the ConVal chorus, especially singing with the Vienna Boys' choir.



It was at the Suffolk House in Dublin where Dan began his culinary career and lifelong love of cooking. When his mentor, the owner, had taught him all that he could, he arranged for Dan to enhance his skills at the larger restaurants in the Omni Hotels in Hartford, CT and Somerville, NJ. Dan's devotion to cooking continued and eventually led him to employment as Sous Chef at the prestigious Nassau Inn in Princeton NJ. While at the Inn, working at banquets and other events became experiences he enjoyed. Dan also had his own catering business for a while and learned to carve ice sculptures for which he won awards in various competitions.



About 15 years ago Dan decided to move back to New Hampshire where he found employment in his trade in the Dover area. Meanwhile, he had been attending and volunteering at the Bethany Church in Greenland NH. He loved the church so when an opportunity to assist the current chef became available, Dan jumped at it. Several years later the chef left the church for another job and Dan was given the position. He had a terrific work ethic. In addition to full time employment, moonlighting was a norm for Dan and included freelance catering, working as a greenskeeper, and an assortment of jobs through temp agencies.



Dan was very outgoing and could make himself at home and feel at ease in almost any situation. He loved to talk and could make a trip to the gas station or the grocery store sound like an adventure. When the phone rang and it was Dan you knew you were in for a long conversation.



Probably his favorite hobby was fishing whether it was deep sea or at a local stream. He had a substantial collection of fishing gear, some of which was usually kept in his car in case the opportunity to fish came along. He always enjoyed eating his catch too. Dan loved movies and had a collection numbering in the hundreds. Favorites, he could watch over and over. Ask him about any movie and he usually had the answer.



Dan had a lifelong love of Maine, especially the Pemaquid and Waldoboro areas. Drives to the famous Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, clamming, fishing at the wharf in the Town of Friendship, and eating lobster were special things to do.



A Celebration of Life service will be held after ramifications of the pandemic keep us from gathering.



