1/
David A. Trotter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allen Trotter, 78, of New Ipswich, formerly of Pepperell, MA., died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH, following a period of declining health.

He was born in Lynn, MA, on July 1, 1942, to Robert G. and Valda (Berry) Trotter. The family moved around a bit as he was a child before settling in Pepperell, where he was a 1960 graduate of Pepperell High School.

He married Cleo T. Michaud, in a service in Pepperell on April 25, 1975.

He worked for Warren Communication, in Littleton, MA for a few years before moving to New Ipswich in 1984. He most recently worked for the Mascenic School District as a custodian for 15 years before his retirement in 2008.

He was a Fire Fighter for the town of Pepperell for over 10 years, and a member of the former Saint Paul Lodge A.F. & A.M, in Ayer, MA.

He enjoyed all types of auto racing, starting with Midget racing which he used to partake. He was also a frequent attendee of local car shows and cruise nights. Everywhere David went, he made friends, he was a very social person. Eventually, he got to know everyone if you gave him long enough.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cleo T Trotter of New Ipswich, NH; his sons: Brandon Trotter of New Ipswich and Robert A Trotter and his wife Ashley of Belmont, Ma.; his brothers Donald Trotter and his wife Kathy of Stevensville, MD and Robert A Trotter of Pepperell, MA; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per David's request, there are no public calling hours or services planned at this time. Burial will take place at a later date in the family lot at the Pepperell Cemetery, Pepperell, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children - Boston ( www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/boston ), 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114

To share memories, photos or condolences with David's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved