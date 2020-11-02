David Allen Trotter, 78, of New Ipswich, formerly of Pepperell, MA., died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Lynn, MA, on July 1, 1942, to Robert G. and Valda (Berry) Trotter. The family moved around a bit as he was a child before settling in Pepperell, where he was a 1960 graduate of Pepperell High School.
He married Cleo T. Michaud, in a service in Pepperell on April 25, 1975.
He worked for Warren Communication, in Littleton, MA for a few years before moving to New Ipswich in 1984. He most recently worked for the Mascenic School District as a custodian for 15 years before his retirement in 2008.
He was a Fire Fighter for the town of Pepperell for over 10 years, and a member of the former Saint Paul Lodge A.F. & A.M, in Ayer, MA.
He enjoyed all types of auto racing, starting with Midget racing which he used to partake. He was also a frequent attendee of local car shows and cruise nights. Everywhere David went, he made friends, he was a very social person. Eventually, he got to know everyone if you gave him long enough.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cleo T Trotter of New Ipswich, NH; his sons: Brandon Trotter of New Ipswich and Robert A Trotter and his wife Ashley of Belmont, Ma.; his brothers Donald Trotter and his wife Kathy of Stevensville, MD and Robert A Trotter of Pepperell, MA; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per David's request, there are no public calling hours or services planned at this time. Burial will take place at a later date in the family lot at the Pepperell Cemetery, Pepperell, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Boston ( www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/boston ), 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114
